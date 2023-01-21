TALLAHASSEE — “Universal choice” was the phrase used by House Speaker Paul Renner on Thursday when he rolled out a proposal that would make all Florida students eligible for school vouchers — something Democrats decried as a Republican attack on public education.
“It does expand (eligibility) to everyone,” Renner, R-Palm Coast, said during a news conference. “And it also adds the extra layer of what’s called an ESA.”
The bill (HB 1) would essentially set up education savings accounts, or ESAs, which would provide state-funded vouchers that families would be allowed to use for private-school tuition and numerous other services and expenses.
Under the bill, for example, families could use vouchers to pay for tutoring expenses, instructional materials, fees for various exams and “contracted services” provided by public schools.
House Choice & Innovation Chairwoman Kaylee Tuck, a Lake Placid Republican who is sponsoring the bill, said the measure would allow parents to create a “customized and tailored education system that fits best for their students.”
But Democrats, who historically have opposed expanding voucher programs, were swift to condemn the proposal. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said the bill represents “school choice for schools and not for Florida families.”
The bill would eliminate income-based eligibility requirements for receiving vouchers. Income limits for two of the state’s largest current voucher programs, for example, are $111,000 for a family of four.
Home-schooled students also would be eligible to receive vouchers under the bill. The measure would include a cap of 10,000 vouchers for home-schooled students in the first year, with the number growing to 20,000 a year after that.
Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar criticized the proposal, saying the Republican-led Legislature should focus on fortifying public schools.
“These voucher schools have little to no standards. And it’s interesting because they talk a lot about competition for public schools. And we always talk about the fact that it’s not an even playing field. We should be investing in where our kids are,” Spar said, noting that 90 percent of Florida students attend traditional public schools.
Spar also said lawmakers should be “laser-focused” on a shortage of teachers and staff members that has plagued public schools.
A review by Spar’s union of school districts’ websites showed 5,294 teacher vacancies and 4,631 unfilled staff positions, he said last week.
“The 5,294 teacher vacancies represents a 21% increase over last year at this time and over 200% more than 5 years ago at this time. This is the most pressing issue facing the education of Florida’s students,” Spar said in a post on Twitter.
Probing into programs
Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent the beginning of 2023 making waves in higher education, including getting answers this week from universities about spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Meanwhile, DeSantis’ administration requested broad information from universities about services provided to transgender people.
The answers from the state’s 12 universities about spending on programs and other expenses related to diversity, equity and inclusion were made public Tuesday. The responses showed that universities spend millions of dollars on the initiatives — expenditures that the governor’s office has pledged to review as DeSantis targets “trendy ideology” on campus.
Chris Spencer, director of DeSantis’ Office of Planning and Budget, sent a memo Dec. 28 to leaders of the university and college systems seeking the information, including a breakdown of how much money for the programs comes from the state.
The University of Florida, the state’s flagship university, reported spending $5.3 million on diversity-related programs and expenses, with nearly $3.4 million flowing from the state. The university listed 43 staff positions connected to the efforts.
For example, the university’s Office of the Chief Diversity Officer includes four staff positions and costs the school $1,085,485, with about $785,000 coming from the state.
Universities also listed course offerings in response to the DeSantis administration’s inquiry.
A Florida Atlantic University course called “Gender and Climate Change” uses $10,000 in state funding.
Spencer noted in the Dec. 28 memo that the information was being collected as DeSantis gears up to make budget proposals, so that “we have a full understanding of the operational expenses of state institutions.”
In a separate memo that became public Wednesday, Spencer required universities to answer a lengthy list of questions related to transgender people, including numbers of people who sought “sex-reassignment” treatment.
The memo said the governor’s office “has learned that several state universities provide services to persons suffering from gender dysphoria.”
The inquiry also requires universities to report the numbers of people prescribed such things as hormones and puberty blockers, numbers of people who underwent surgical treatments such as mastectomies, and breakdowns of that information by age.
Similar to the directive about diversity-related initiatives, the memo and an accompanying document did not detail what the DeSantis administration will do with the information about transgender treatments. Universities are required to provide answers by Feb. 10.
Thrown out
Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who sued DeSantis in an effort to get his job back, was dealt a major blow on Friday.
U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle dismissed Warren’s lawsuit against the governor, though he said DeSantis violated the Florida Constitution and the First Amendment in ousting the twice-elected prosecutor. Hinkle said a federal court couldn’t act on the violation of the Florida Constitution and that, while DeSantis violated the First Amendment, the governor also based the suspension on factors involving Warren’s conduct — not speech.
Warren, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit after DeSantis issued an August executive order that suspended the prosecutor and accused him of “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties.”
The executive order pointed, in part, to a letter Warren signed pledging to avoid enforcing a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “This is not acceptable. My concern is that the voucher program does not have the accountability that it needs to have. The voucher program contributes to the rampant fraud, waste and abuse of public money.” — Rep. Felicia Robinson, D-Miami Gardens