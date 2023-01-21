Weekly Roundup Paul Renner

Florida Rep. Paul Renner applauds during a legislative session Jan. 11 in Tallahassee. “Universal choice” was the phrase used by the House Speaker on Thursday when he rolled out a proposal that would make all Florida students eligible for school vouchers — something Democrats decried as a Republican attack on public education.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

TALLAHASSEE — “Universal choice” was the phrase used by House Speaker Paul Renner on Thursday when he rolled out a proposal that would make all Florida students eligible for school vouchers — something Democrats decried as a Republican attack on public education.

“It does expand (eligibility) to everyone,” Renner, R-Palm Coast, said during a news conference. “And it also adds the extra layer of what’s called an ESA.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Andrew Warren

