This Saturday the City of Inverness will need a little luck of the Irish.
City officials are on the fence whether to go forward with Inverness’ downtown Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, March 18 because of a prediction of rain and thunderstorms for the day.
“As of right now everything is still slated to go on Saturday,” Woody Worley, the city’s director of parks and recreation, told the Chronicle Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service there’s an 80% chance of rain and a possibility of thunderstorms after 11a.m. Winds are expected to reach 14 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph.
“Safety is of utmost importance,” Worley said of how the decision will be made about the parade.
If the parade is on for Saturday, Worley said that a combination of 25 floats, marching bands, and other attractions will be in the parade.
Worley said there haven’t been any marching bands in the parade for the past few years, so seeing them back would be welcomed by the city.
If the parade is not cancelled, the parade’s route will be along North Apopka Avenue, Main Street, Pine Avenue, and Dampier Street. The parade will begin at 4 p.m.
The city will host the Celtic band North of Argyll. Weather permitting, the band will play beginning 2 p.m. and stop for the parade at 4p.m. and the city’s leprechaun costume contest for boys and fairy contest for girls.
The band will again begin playing at about 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The city’s first began its Saint Patrick’s Day annual parade in 2011. In 2021 it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was again held in 2022.
Worley said that if the weather holds, the city is likely to see about 1,000 spectators for the parade, given previous Saint Patrick’s Day parades.
The entertainment district will also remain active downtown. The entertainment district allows patrons to buy beer or wine in one business and carry their drinks with them as they walk through the downtown and visit other establishments.
If the parade is cancelled, Worley said the city will move some of the events to Sunday. That will include the Celtic band as well as the costume contest. Worley said many of the downtown businesses will likely open Sunday because of the rescheduled festivities.
Worley said city officials will decide by noon Friday about the parade.
City Manager Eric Williams said that it would be premature to make a decision before Friday about holding the parade Saturday.
And if the parade has to be cancelled, Williams said that it reflects well for the city that it can pivot and still offer entertainment and other downtown attractions to bring city visitors and inverness residents to the downtown.
Here is a little St. Patrick’s Day trivia.
Saint Patrick was actually born Maewyn Succat, according to legend.
He changed his name to Patricius, or Patrick, which derives from the Latin term for, father figure, when he became a priest.
The dates of Saint Patrick's life are not known for certain, but is believed to be during the fourth century.
St. Patrick is credited with bringing Catholicism to Ireland.
Oddly, Saint Patrick was never formally recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church because he lived before the church’s laws about establishing sainthood. However, he is still venerated as a saint by the church.