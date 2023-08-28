The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday morning issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for Citrus County and other areas along the Gulf of Mexico.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 11:29 am
The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday morning issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for Citrus County and other areas along the Gulf of Mexico.
Residents should prepare for "dangerous and damaging winds," according to the advisory.
Warnings are issued up to 36 hours before hazardous conditions begin.
The county is recommending voluntary evacuations for residents living in campers, recreational vehicles, tents or other structures unable to withstand the winds of a tropical storm, or who live along the west side of U.S. 19.
The most likely time frame for deteriorating conditions along the Florida Gulf Coast will likely be Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday, according to a county press release.
Non-essential government offices were closing at noon Monday, Aug. 28 and will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two full-service sandbag sites are open Monday, Aug. 28 at 7490 State Road 44 in Crystal River (across from Big Dan’s Car Wash) and 4508 S Grandmarch Ave. in Homosassa (off Grover Cleveland Boulevard).
The following self-serve sandbag sites are available:
- Bicentennial Park, 501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River
- Citronelle, 7888 W Dunklin St, Dunnellon
- Crystal River Firehouse, 650 NW 3rd Ave., (operated by the City of Crystal River)
- Floral Park, 9530 S Parkside Ave., Floral City
- Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa
Full-service sandbag sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The limit is 12 bags per vehicle. Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Sand and sandbags will be provided. Residents will need to bring a shovel.
For questions about sandbag sites, call the Citrus County Road Maintenance Division at (352) 527-7610.
United Way of Citrus County is serving as a monetary and supply collection site..
Supplies needed include water, paper towels, cleaning supplies, rakes, rubber gloves, work gloves, trash bags, and bleach.
Drop off supplies at the United Way office at 1582 North Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Monetary contributions will also be accepted at the office, or via check to United Way of Citrus County, 1582 N Meadowcrest Blvd.,Crystal River, Florida 34429.
People can also donate online by visiting the United Way of Citrus County website at https://www.citrusunitedway.org/ or its Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/citrusunitedway
The Chronicle will provide updates on Tropical Storm Idalia throughout the day.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
