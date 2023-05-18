CREST graduation 2023 1

Citrus Resource for Exceptional Students in Transition, CREST, graduate Daniel Brown points to the sky Thursday afternoon, May 18, during the CREST school commencement exercises. The teen's grandfather died earlier this year, according to the school. He dedicated his graduation to his grandfather, and when handed his diploma the young man exclaimed, "We did it Pops!"

No one was more excited to graduate from CREST School Thursday afternoon than Logan Ruohonen.

As the Class of 2023 from Citrus Resource for Exceptional Students in Transition in Lecanto marched into the school gymnasium to “Pomp and Circumstance,” Logan’s enthusiastic screams brought smiles to the families and friends in the audience.

Family, friends and school district personnel stand as CREST School graduates file into the school's auditorium Thursday afternoon, May 18, for commencement exercises.
Dakota Hodge has been a CREST School student for the past six years and is now a graduate of the school that specializes in educating youth who at times require special needs. She will remain in the CREST Transition program until she turns 22 years of age.
Joseph Hummel seems in good spirits while he waits in the doorway of a classroom Thursday afternoon, May 18, as he and 11 other CREST School students prepare to walk to their commencement exercise.
Banners adorn many of the walls inside the school congratulating graduates of the CREST Thursday, May 18.
Family and friends of CREST School graduates are invited to partake in a cake and drinks to celebrate the accomplishments of those grads at the Lecanto-based school.

