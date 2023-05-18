No one was more excited to graduate from CREST School Thursday afternoon than Logan Ruohonen.
As the Class of 2023 from Citrus Resource for Exceptional Students in Transition in Lecanto marched into the school gymnasium to “Pomp and Circumstance,” Logan’s enthusiastic screams brought smiles to the families and friends in the audience.
“That’s my brother!” said Logan’s sister, Alexandra Hill.
In his welcome remarks, CREST Principal Lee Mulder said, “This is an excited and lively group.”
Then, tearing up, Mulder thanked the parents of the exceptional students “for always putting their needs before yours. That’s what makes them able to graduate.”
Another poignant moment occurred when graduate Daniel Brown stood and pointed heavenward. He dedicated his graduation to his grandfather, who died earlier this year.
As his name was called to receive his diploma, Daniel said, “We did it, Pops.”
As is tradition, each of the 12 graduates was lauded for his or her strengths or accomplishments.
This year, CREST staff members Kay Carey, Nancy Hopp, Joseph McCue, Tina Thomas, Steven Walker and Heather White introduced the Crest School Class of 2023 and read their bios:
Daniel Brown: A charming young man with a unique sense of style and a swagger in his step, Daniel dreams of becoming a NASCAR driver. A hard worker, Daniel has a bright future ahead of him.
Addie Burdick: Playful, watchful and pondering are the words that best describe Addie. She thrives on routine and does NOT like change. She can often be found “contemplating and laughing at the things that go on in the classroom.” Addie will remain at CREST in the transition program until she is 22.
Joseph Domenech: With a reputation for politeness and genuine common courtesy, Joseph’s “shyness, care and consideration for others shine through his personality.” He is also known as “the one who walks,” because of his daily walks around the track to exercise and relieve stress.
Joe is “intently interested” in computers and teaches himself whatever he needs to learn about them.
Dakota Hodge: Although nonverbal, Dakota knows how to communicate — and she loves to get others chattering in the classroom. If things get too quiet, her screech gets the conversation going again.
Dakota will remain at CREST in the transition program until she is 22.
Joseph Hummel: Quiet and shy when he first arrived at CREST, Joseph quickly became part of the high school social circle with his eagerness to participate, his encouraging ways and his readiness with a joke.
Joe hopes to pursue a career in welding and he also plans to customize a Jeep he hopes to own one day.
Joshua McKinnon: Kind, sweet and sensitive with an intense love for animals, Joshua hopes to pursue an education in animal care. He already works with birds at Ziggy’s Haven bird sanctuary.
Josh is also a talented artist “with a love of purple,” and has worked on many projects for the CREST high school hallway with his friend and fellow graduate, Joshua Powell.
Adam Mendez: A strong personality combined with a sense of humor and an interest in the lives of others is what makes Adam a joy to be around. He has a passion for wrestling and enjoys finding the absurdity in menial things. “Adam has great potential to go very far in this world and we hope he does.”
Joshua Powell: Smart and sweet, loyal, considerate and thoughtful with a love for the spiciest of foods, Joshua Powell made his mark at CREST school. “He will make an incredible employee one day as he is a hard worker and very strong.”
Logan Ruohonen: Every school needs a student like Logan, full of mischief, giggles and smiles. Logan’s claim to fame is his incredible reach — he loves nothing more than grabbing things and sending them flying through the air. There’s never a dull moment when Logan is around.
Michael Shehan: During his time at CREST, Michael has shown himself that he can overcome his doubts and fears, from completing all his graduation requirements and getting a job at McDonald’s to taking the first step toward his dream of joining the military “with a focus on culinary” by meeting with a recruiter and taking a practice ASVAB test.
Alec Watson: Hard working and bright with a love for helping, doing everything with a smile, Alec is the “best kind of teammate.” He also can “bury the three-pointer like no one else, especially when wearing his favorite Crocs” on the basketball court.
Malyki Weichman: When Malyki first came to CREST, he couldn’t stop moving and paced constantly. Then the staff learned that he loved water and washing his hands. Since then, Malyki has “grown by leaps and bounds” and enjoys interacting with others, laughing, singing and dancing.