“Back in the day,” when the Crystal River was crystal clear, when the Homosassa River wasn’t jammed with boats every weekend, when Citrus County wasn’t a tourist destination, in the summertime folks went swimming.
Kids and grownups alike had their “secret” spots that weren’t so secret because everyone went there to cool off in the water.
Recently, the Chronicle asked readers who grew up in Citrus County about their favorite swimming places.
Here’s what they said:
American Legion Beach
“Legion Beach, now Hunter Springs, was free and where everyone gathered,” said Lynn Woodard Kent. “The pier that allowed us to jump into the spring itself along with both the high and low diving boards — what we have now bears no resemblance to what we had back in the '50s and '60s … The local police would drive through on a regular basis and it seemed to keep everyone in line, plus the number of parents that were always there.”
Alyssa Younce said: “The only decent beach was Legion Beach. it had the best high dive ever.”
Ski Beach
Located on State Road 44 East heading toward Wildwood where the boat ramp is now, Eddie Beville recalled the summer boat races from there. “Families gathered and had picnics across the highway,” he said. “I see people skiing on the lake still; it’s nothing like it used to be though.”
Big Blue
Mark Stoltz and several others said they used to go to this spring that’s deep in the Arrowhead area off State Road 200, “about three miles past Apache Shores,” he said. “It was very popular in the '70s.”
Rock Quarry
René Williams Pietroburgo has fond memories of swimming at the place known as “Rock Quarry,” which is now commonly known as Rock Crusher Canyon on Rock Crusher Road in Crystal River.
“There was a HUGE satellite type dish back there when we swam,” she said. “Back then, the campground, pavilion, and amphitheater weren't there. You could just drive in. No facility at all. Just a roadside swimming area.
“It was beautiful. There were caves you could climb in and find ‘fool's gold’ and cliffs you could jump off into the quarry,” she said. “My daddy took us there often. Sweet memories!”
Hernando Lake Beach
This swimming area is still in use today, but it’s not the same as what Christina Smith remembers. “It had a long, concrete dock and you could run and jump off of it and ride bikes off of it.”
Inverness City Pool
Inverness kids back in the '60s swam at the Inverness City Pool. It was located behind where the Inverness Fire Department is now, on South Apopka, and it had a playground too.
“That’s where I learned to swim,” said Inverness native Rocky Hensley.
“We spent countless hours at that pool,” said Eddie Beville.
River Beach
“River Beach! In the neighborhood behind Stumpknockers on the River,” said Ashley King. “It’s been closed for years now. I think people were trashing it and it was private property. It was so much fun to swim across the river to swing on the rope swing and jump out of the tree into the river. Such great memories there as a kid.”
Three Sisters Springs/Kings Spring
Growing up in Crystal River, Earnie Olsen went swimming in Three Sisters Springs “before the pilings were put in and you could take a jonboat up there and be the only person in the springs during the summer on a late afternoon,” he said.
Another favorite spot was Kings Spring, “a.k.a. Tarpon Hole, the deepest of all the springs in Kings Bay,” he said. “It's directly behind Banana Island, within view of the Port Hotel. You need either a boat or kayak to access it.”
He also said Kings Spring was where many people traveled to from Orlando and Tampa to get their checkout dive as part of their Open Water Scuba Certification.
“Back then you could float at the surface with a mask and see every square inch of the bottom, 30 feet down,” he said “Underwater visibility is nowhere near what it used to be in the '70s and '80s.”
Chassahowitzka River
Growing up, Robert Strickland’s family owned the Chassahowitzka Hotel and he and his brothers considered the Chassahowitzka River their personal playground.
“Our favorite spot was the spring at the head of the river,” he said. “Spent a many days swimming there. That was back when hardly anyone knew about Chassahowitzka.”
Sandy Hook
"One of our favorite places to swim when we were kids was Sandy Hook, when it was still a local secret,” said Luther Willis. “It was pristine, and beautiful. It has become very popular with people from other areas because of many reasons.”
Willis said it’s located “out Salt River, by Mullet Key, south of Fort Island Gulf Beach. It's a big sand bar, and it was only known to locals, a great area to swim when we were kids. I took my kids there before it became so famous.”
Other places people went swimming
“Little Lake Henderson — you just had to sneak through someone’s yard to hop in.” — Katie Myers
“The Shallows on the west side of Parker Island in Kings Bay.” — KC Nayfield
“At Turner Camp we would jump off the dock into the Withlacoochee River to cool off. You could see the bottom back then.” — John Pepe
‘Rainbow River (in Dunnellon), back when you could have fun on the river.” — Rindy Ostrander Crews
“I moved to Crystal River in 1993 and Gator Hole was always my favorite. Nice deep water and you could swim for quite a ways. They put a sign up calling it Magnolia Springs at some point. One side of that canal faces the Three Sisters property.” — Cheri Martin
“We swam in the rivers or played with the water hose.” — Pam Burke
“My favorite place to swim was at Eden Farm at the Eden’s home (Eden Drive in Inverness). Our families were very close. We had our choice: the pool or the lake. Great times!” — Jenny Morelli
Epilogue
“There were and still are a lot of great places,” said Lynn Ericson. “The problem is that there are too many people now. They need to figure out a limit system so you can actually enjoy yourself. It is no fun when you are literally shoulder to shoulder or you have to walk blocks to get to the overcrowded beach.”