Legion Beach

This photo, part of Citrus County's 125th Anniversary Collection, was shot sometime in the 1960s and shows the popular swimming site of the American Legion Beach at Hunters Springs. Crystal River residents and visitors can still be seen enjoying the springs' waters.

 Courtesy photo

“Back in the day,” when the Crystal River was crystal clear, when the Homosassa River wasn’t jammed with boats every weekend, when Citrus County wasn’t a tourist destination, in the summertime folks went swimming.

Kids and grownups alike had their “secret” spots that weren’t so secret because everyone went there to cool off in the water.

