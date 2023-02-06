It’s halfway through dry season and Citrus County has received far less precipitation than normal
The county received 1.2 inches of rain last month, less than half of its historical average for January (2.8 inches). From October through January, Citrus County received 5.8 inches, less than what fell in the entire month of September (6.3 inches), according to the latest data from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
“Over the past couple months, river levels and flows have been steadily declining, which is normal for this time of year,” said Mark Fulkerson, the District’s chief professional engineer. “On average, the Withlacoochee River dropped about 13 inches in January, while flows decreased by 36% last month.”
The Tsala Apopka Lake Chain is a series of 15 named lakes in three distinct pools, connected by canals and separated by water conservation structures, or ‘locks. Those locks were closed in early November and will remain closed to conserve water in the lakes.
Water levels rise and fall each year depending on rainfall and available inflows from the Withlacoochee River.
“All three pools are slightly lower than they were this time last year,” Fulkerson said.
Chances for rain this week are slim.
The National Weather Service (NWS) shows the next significant rainfall chance for Citrus County is Friday, with a 40% chance.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.