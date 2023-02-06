It’s halfway through dry season and Citrus County has received far less precipitation than normal

The county received 1.2 inches of rain last month, less than half of its historical average for January (2.8 inches). From October through January, Citrus County received 5.8 inches, less than what fell in the entire month of September (6.3 inches), according to the latest data from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).

