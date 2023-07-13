In its effort to promote what downtown Inverness has to offer to residents and visitors alike, the city is in the process of developing what is termed Wayfinding. It refers to information systems that guide people through a physical environment and enhance their understanding and experience of the space.
This past January, the City Council wanted to come up with fixed signage in and around the Central Business District and approved a task order for GAI-Community Solutions Group (CSG) to provide a logical, coordinated and comprehensive fixed signage system. At the July 11 regular City Council meeting, Ana Kimelton with CSG presented three designs for council members to consider. Kimelton was introduced by Woody Worley, director of Parks and Recreation.
“We’re in the second phase of our Wayfinding program working with our community solutions group from GAI,” said Worley, who added the first part was a project update council members had in their packet. “… tonight the main event is the schematic design, where you’re going to be presented with three schematic design options.”
In her presentation, Kimelton mentioned there are going to be gateway signs placed at main entry points into the city, plus vehicular signs to lead people to destinations.
“So, we recommend certain signs to lead you to what we call the ‘bread crumbs,’ like in Hansel and Gretel, to lead people to all the destinations within Inverness,” said Kimelton. She then began showing the three design options to be considered. “The first one is the more historic, taking the … courthouse icon … and using that as the top part to create a family of signs.”
There was another design.
“For an option, we took the egret and the sun and created a more unified and simple design,” she said. Later, after council members had reviewed all the options, the preference was for the egret design rather than that of the courthouse logo.
In addition to the design was what materials to use. Attaching signs to lampposts was one presentation. Others, particularly the gateways, included building these with a concrete foundation and brick pillars. Still other designs incorporated more modern features, such as metal or wood.
There was a question about the purpose of this presentation directed to the city manager. In response, Eric Williams told the council that one of the purposes was to answer questions any of them might have. Another was to obtain a consensus regarding the design style.
“Because in the final phase of this, that’s where Ann and her group create documents that can actually go out for bid and to look for a manufacturer, and a contractor to install,” said Williams.
The consensus arrived at was to go with the egret design and go with brick.