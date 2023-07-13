In its effort to promote what downtown Inverness has to offer to residents and visitors alike, the city is in the process of developing what is termed Wayfinding. It refers to information systems that guide people through a physical environment and enhance their understanding and experience of the space.

This past January, the City Council wanted to come up with fixed signage in and around the Central Business District and approved a task order for GAI-Community Solutions Group (CSG) to provide a logical, coordinated and comprehensive fixed signage system. At the July 11 regular City Council meeting, Ana Kimelton with CSG presented three designs for council members to consider. Kimelton was introduced by Woody Worley, director of Parks and Recreation.

