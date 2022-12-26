Citrus County residents Jan. 7 are invited to attend “Watercolor Winter Wonderland” at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum.
Citrus County residents Jan. 7 are invited to attend “Watercolor Winter Wonderland” at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum.
From 1 to 3 p.m., kids can follow along with a guided painting activity. The event is recommended for kids ages 7 and up.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, the museum will host another Kids’ Crafternoon and it’s all about mapmaking. Children will be able to view local aerial maps from different periods and learn how to navigate and draw maps that they can take home.
Spaces are limited so parents and guardians should pre-register for one or both these events by calling the museum at 352-341-6428.
Children must be supervised by their accompanying adults during the entirety of each of these programs. Families who visit may want to plan for extra time to see the permanent exhibits on local prehistory and pioneer history.
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum presents free events for children on the first and third Saturdays monthly. It’s located in the historic courthouse building with the clock tower, located on the square in Downtown Inverness.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, email museum@citrusbocc.com.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.