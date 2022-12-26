CC children crafting

 MetroCreative

Citrus County residents Jan. 7 are invited to attend “Watercolor Winter Wonderland” at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum.

From 1 to 3 p.m., kids can follow along with a guided painting activity. The event is recommended for kids ages 7 and up.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.