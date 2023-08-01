County commissioners last week set the proposed millage rate for 2023-24 at 8.9408 percent, up from the current 8.2458 percent.
Now it’s the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s (SWFWMD) turn.
Last week, the district’s governing board voted to adopt a proposed rolled-back millage rate of 0.2043 mills for the fiscal year 2024 budget.
The millage rate is 9.6 percent lower than the current fiscal year adopted millage rate of 0.2260 mill, which will save taxpayers $13.9 million, according to the water district.
For the owner of a $150,000 home with a $50,000 homestead exemption, the district tax would be $20.43 a year, or about $1.70 per month.
The total fiscal year 2024 proposed budget for the district is $224.8 million and includes $92.4 million for Cooperative Funding Initiatives and District grants.
The SWFWMD’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024.
“Through these cooperative funding partnerships, District funds will be leveraged resulting in a total regional investment of $175.2 million for sustainable alternative water supply development, water quality improvements, and other water resource management projects,” according to a SWFWMD press release.
The district encompasses roughly 10,000 square miles in all or part of 16 counties and serves a population of 6 million people.
The goal of the district is to meet the water needs of current and future users while protecting and preserving the water resources within its boundaries.
A 13-member Governing Board oversees district activities. Members are unpaid volunteers appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate to set policy and administer the budget.
The district will hold a tentative budget hearing Sept. 12 at its Tampa office and then vote on the final budget Sept. 26.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
