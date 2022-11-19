Chassahowitzka River Map

A map showing the upriver sections of the Chassahowitzka River in southwest Citrus County.

 Southwest Florida Water Management District

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) is asking the public’s help in identifying flood-prone areas in the Chassahowitzka River Watershed.

To that end, the District is inviting folks to an open house at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Citrus County Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto.

