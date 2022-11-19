The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) is asking the public’s help in identifying flood-prone areas in the Chassahowitzka River Watershed.
To that end, the District is inviting folks to an open house at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Citrus County Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto.
District representatives will present preliminary data for flood-prone areas, explain the basis behind the findings and gather additional information that may be used to identify those areas.
After addressing public comments, information will be finalized and presented to the District’s governing board for approval to use the data for regulatory purposes.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This information is not currently being incorporated into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Digital Flood Insurance Rate Maps (DFIRMs); however, it may be used in future DFIRM updates.
Residents unable to attend the open house may provide virtual public comment now through Dec. 30 at WaterMatters.org/Floodplain. The website will present preliminary data for flood prone areas and the public will have the opportunity to submit comments.
The information, which identifies areas prone to flooding, can be used by local governments for land use and zoning decisions, to help manage development in and around floodplains and wetlands, to reduce flood risks, to preserve land and water resources, and for emergency planning. It will also provide valuable information to the public for decisions about purchasing and protecting property.
For more information or to find out which watershed you live in, visit WaterMatters.org/Floodplain or call the District at 352-415-0974.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.