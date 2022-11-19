Inverness Village 4roads

Roads like this one in Inverness have residents in the Inverness Village area traversing rough terrain. At top, a vehicle streaks past on North Independence Boulevard. County Commissioner Holly Davis said the county owes it to the long-suffering residents of Inverness Village 4 to help fix their drainage problems and terrible roads.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The controversy over the terrible condition of the roads and drainage system in Inverness Village Unit 4 has spilled over from the county commission to the boardroom of the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD)

District members at their Tuesday, Nov. 15, meeting were brought up to speed on the matter by two residents of the beleaguered neighborhood who urged them to intervene.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Holly Davis

Davis

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.