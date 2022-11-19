The controversy over the terrible condition of the roads and drainage system in Inverness Village Unit 4 has spilled over from the county commission to the boardroom of the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD)
District members at their Tuesday, Nov. 15, meeting were brought up to speed on the matter by two residents of the beleaguered neighborhood who urged them to intervene.
Some on the SWFWMD were unaware that this was going on. But once they were updated by the two homeowners and their own general counsel, it opened their eyes.
“Which county is this?” one member asked.
The SWFWMD board listened to the problem but decided to postpone a full-on discussion until next month’s meeting, when it is formally added to the District’s agenda.
Michael Molligan, director of Outreach and General Services for SWFWMD, told the Chronicle after the meeting, he plans to invite the county commission chair or the county administrator to that meeting.
“The board wants more information,” Molligan said.
How we got here
The county does not maintain the roads in Inverness Village 4 so the only practical way for those residents to get upgrades is to form a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU). Under an MSBU, the entire cost of paving the road is borne by property owners. That includes all engineering and surveying fees, materials and labor.
But before that happens, there must be an engineering study to determine the costs of an MSBU to bring stormwater and other infrastructure improvements to the neighborhood.
Commissioner Holly Davis said an individual who has been selling lots there had earlier agreed to front the money for that engineering study, estimated to cost $450,000
But Davis said the person backed out, leaving the county with no other option but to pay the $450,000.
At a county commission meeting last month, the board agreed by consensus not to do so.
Davis, who represents the Inverness community, said the county owes it to the long-suffering residents of Inverness Village 4 to help fix their drainage problems and terrible roads. But not on the backs of taxpayers, she said.
Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said people who live there made “some bad real estate decisions” and now want the county to foot the bill.
‘We need some answers’
The roads and the faulty drainage has created a nightmare for the hundreds of people who live in Inverness Village Unit 4.
“This has been going on now for a while,” said Carmen Koubicek, who lives off East Maryland Street.
Vehicles are getting stuck in the sugar sand in front of her home and others, she said. That’s bad news because there are children and elderly in the community and drivers “are going to have a difficult time getting out.”
“We have concerns about emergency vehicles reaching us,” she added.
Koubicek appealed to the SWFWMD board to do something to make her neighjborhood’s roads ”passable and less dangerous.”
“We need some answers and we need it right away,” she said.
Homeowner Terry Nelles said if a thunderstorm comes, he is not sure he can even get in or out of his yard because of the flooding.
“So we sit here with a neighborhood that the water in the dirt is leaving — it’s running between the houses, it's going out on people's property behind us, it's going out on the trails," he said. "We’ve got people with sandbags around their houses.”
No stormwater infrastructure
The SWFWMD has not issued an environmental resource permit regarding stormwater. That agency has also issued a cease-and-desist order regarding modifications to the roads or drainage in the area.
Chris Tumminia, the District’s general counsel, called this a very complicated matter.
“The issue here is that these lots were purchased, developed, homes were built and there's no stormwater infrastructure,” he said.
Tumminia said the county approved the building permits and roads were constructed but never permitted.
He said the District hopes to work with the new county commission board and new county administrator to reach a resolution.