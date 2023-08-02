Southwest Florida Water Management District SWFWMD Logo
The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s (SWFWMD) governing board has approved the purchase of Jordan Ranch, a 191-acre parcel of land adjacent to district-owned Two-Mile Prairie State Forest in Citrus County.

Jordan Ranch falls almost entirely within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and is within unincorporated Citrus County along State Road 200. The district will buy the property for $1.5 million with funds from the Florida Forever Trust Fund.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags