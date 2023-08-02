The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s (SWFWMD) governing board has approved the purchase of Jordan Ranch, a 191-acre parcel of land adjacent to district-owned Two-Mile Prairie State Forest in Citrus County.
Jordan Ranch falls almost entirely within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and is within unincorporated Citrus County along State Road 200. The district will buy the property for $1.5 million with funds from the Florida Forever Trust Fund.
The property is within 1,000 feet of the Withlacoochee River and will allow SWFWMD to provide enhanced protection of natural systems – including wetlands and uplands – with well-drained soils that contribute to recharging the aquifer.
“The acquisition of Jordan Ranch will provide protection of water resources to both Citrus and regional residents,” said Ellen Morgan Morrison, the district’s land resources bureau chief. “In addition, the management of this property by the Florida Forest Service (FFS) will provide compatible resource-based recreational activities similar to those currently managed at Two-Mile Prairie.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The sale meets all four of the district’s areas of responsibility: water supply, water quality, flood control and natural systems.
Jordan Ranch is about 45% wetlands and includes xeric hammock (an evergreen forest on well-drained sandy soils), pine flatwoods and freshwater marshes.
The western boundary adjoins Two-Mile Prairie State Forest, a 2,896-acre tract within the Withlacoochee State Forest that is owned jointly by SWFWMD and the state. It is located just southeast of Dunnellon.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.