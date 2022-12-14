Southwest Florida Water Management District SWFWMD Logo
Southwest Florida Water Management District

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) is supporting Citrus County commissioners' plan to move forward with creating a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) for Inverness Village Unit 4.

At the District’s meeting Tuesday, SWFWMD deputy general counsel Elizabeth Fernandez summarized for her board the issues related to that subdivision dating back to the 1970s.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.