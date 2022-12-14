The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) is supporting Citrus County commissioners' plan to move forward with creating a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) for Inverness Village Unit 4.
At the District’s meeting Tuesday, SWFWMD deputy general counsel Elizabeth Fernandez summarized for her board the issues related to that subdivision dating back to the 1970s.
She also updated the governing board on recent collaborative efforts between the District and county to address unpermitted construction in the subdivision.
“Overall, the District supported the county’s effort in proceeding with establishing an MSBU and taking the necessary steps to resolve the drainage issues,” District spokeswoman Susanna Tarokh said.
This follows county commissioners’ unanimous vote to proceed with a $35,000 engineering study to determine the cost of the MSBU to improve roads and drainage in the large-scale residential development just outside Inverness in unincorporated Citrus County.
That study will be ready in six months or so. Under an MSBU, everyone pays their fair share of the cost and reaps the benefits of better roads.
Fernandez on Tuesday said she expects the development will result in the construction of hundreds of homes that are about a third to half an acre “and the construction on these homes is ongoing at this point in time.”
And that construction is what concerns county commissioners, who discussed a moratorium on further construction there until the study is completed.
The plight of Inverness Village 4 was brought to the attention of the SWFWMD because there is no current permit for the development of a subdivision in that area.
The District has received many comments from residents about flooding conditions there. No entity, she said, ever completed the necessary infrastructure.
Fernandez said he is hopeful the MSBU process will begin soon “so we can bring this neighborhood into compliance with our rules and regulations.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.