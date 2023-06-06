Q: Why are the summer months the best time for outdoor water conservation?

A: During the summer months of June, July, August and September, Florida typically sees increased rainfall. When it’s raining daily, give your irrigation system a break. Yards need no more than a 1/2- to 3/4-inch of water every two to three days. If your lawn has received enough water from rainfall, turn off your irrigation system and turn it back on when needed.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle