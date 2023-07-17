Justin Krumholtz sits on one of several Harley-Davidson motorcycles Monday, July 17, inside his Inverness garage. Krumholtz he has customized some of the bikes to pay tribute to branches of the United States military.
Justin Krumholtz’s love of motorcycles started when he was about 5 or 6 and his dad brought home a 1959 Sears Allstate 175cc motorcycle and let him ride on the back of it with him.
As a young teen, his friend, who had a 1960 Harley-Davidson Pan Head Chopper, told him if he could start it he would let him take it for a ride.
“I was about 100 pounds at the time, so he never thought I could do it,” Krumholtz said. “The first kick, it started, and he hopped on the bike behind me and we were on our way.”
Fifty-plus years and many bikes later, Krumholtz has been working on his collection of military tribute bikes, tricked-out Harleys made to look like fighter jets.
He built his first one in 2017.
“I always wanted to build a ‘Warbird’ motorcycle, that’s what they’re called,” he said from his man cave garage in Inverness. “For my 50th birthday, my wife got me a brand new Harley, and that became my first military tribute bike.”
He designed it to honor his late father-in-law who served first in the Army and then the Air Force where he earned the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt), the highest Air Force non-commissioned officer’s rank.
Because his father-in-law had enlisted in 1952, the bike, a 2005 FXD Super Glide, has 52 Air Force emblems, insignias or pieces that depict that branch of the service, including a CMSgt stripes patch and a nameplate bearing his father-in-law’s name: Vince Stanphill Jr.
Krumholtz named the bike “The Chief.”
“When I first built it, we put it on display for Veterans Day and at veterans events … and then American Iron Salute magazine wrote about it in their magazine,” Krumholtz said. “It became so popular, I wanted to make another Warbird.”
The next one, a 2003 Harley-Davidson 100th Anniversary Heritage Softball, is a tribute to the Army, named “Sgt. Major.”
It features a custom-designed seat and studded leather saddlebags.
Inside one of the saddlebags is an American flag that was flown on an Army vehicle driven by Gulf War veteran Mike DeFelice, who had enlisted right after 9/11.
DeFelice is the founder of Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest, which may find a home for its annual event in Citrus County.
“All the medals and insignias and everything else on this bike is from Mike’s uniform,” Krumholtz said.
The Navy tribute bike, a 1991 Harley-Davidson FXR Super Glide, honors the Vietnam Era and is named “Top Gun.”
“The U.S.S. Ranger was known for the Top Gun program, and the guy who makes my seats and fiberglass pieces, Mike Corbin, inspired (the bike). He served on the Ranger during the Vietnam War as an electrician,” Krumholtz said.
As for a Marines tribute bike, “I ran out of money,” Krumholtz said.
The three bikes, all works of art on two wheels, are still being displayed at motorcycle and veterans events, and most recently have begun being used to escort deceased veterans to the National Cemetery in Bushnell for their burial.
“We’ve got about a half dozen volunteers who ride out there,” he said.
Lowman Law Firm sponsors the military tribute bikes with a wrap for the trailer and money for gas.
One thing Krumholtz is adamant about: These bikes are a labor of love and meant to honor those who served our country.