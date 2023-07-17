Military tribute motortcycles

Justin Krumholtz sits on one of a handful of customized Harley-Davidson motorcycles inside of his Inverness garage. The bikes are finely detailed with many personal touches.

Justin Krumholtz’s love of motorcycles started when he was about 5 or 6 and his dad brought home a 1959 Sears Allstate 175cc motorcycle and let him ride on the back of it with him.

As a young teen, his friend, who had a 1960 Harley-Davidson Pan Head Chopper, told him if he could start it he would let him take it for a ride.

Justin Krumholtz sits on one of several Harley-Davidson motorcycles Monday, July 17, inside his Inverness garage. Krumholtz he has customized some of the bikes to pay tribute to branches of the United States military.
Justin Krumholtz's reflection is seen in one of the handlebar mirrors of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in his Inverness garage Monday morning, July 17.

