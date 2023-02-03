The back-and-forth between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and the county over ownership rights to the Chassahowitzka River Campground continues but the ultimate losers could be the public.
Two SWFWMD officials have said that unless an amicable resolution occurs, the District may have no choice but to close the popular site.
“The long-term operation of the campgrounds and boat ramp depends on resolving the ownership of the boat ramp,” Michael Molligan, director of Outreach and General Services for SWFWMD, said in an email to the Chronicle.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The ownership dispute of the boat ramp, parking lot and campgrounds has been going on for months. The District maintains it owns the property. The county says it is the owner.
The Chassahowitzka River Campground is at 8600 W. Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa. Boaters love it because they can navigate down the river with a small boat toward the Gulf and scalloping locations.
“However, it is true, as we have stated repeatedly, that if we can’t resolve this issue, we may be forced to close the campground,” Molligan said.
Christopher Tumminia, the District’s general counsel, echoed those comments in a Jan. 30 email to county attorney Denise Dymond Lyn.
“I think the county and the District are both interested in maintaining open public access to the boat ramp and campground,” he wrote. “We should be able to figure out how to accomplish that common goal.”
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said the Tumminia email is concerning because the District “has a history of acquiring land and making it inaccessible to the public.”
“That clearly shows what (the District's) plan is and all residents ought to be concerned,” he said.
Molligan said the District scheduled a meeting between the SWFWMD executive director and County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach to see if an amicable solution could be reached but it was canceled on the advice of county attorney Denise Dymond Lyn.
“That was a lost opportunity that will probably leave us with no option but to get a court finding,” Molligan said.
Schlabach told the Chronicle on Friday she didn’t feel comfortable meeting with the District without the county attorney present. The entire five-person board, she said, needs to be involved.
Threatening legal action takes this to another level, she said.
Up to now, this battle is being fought by attorneys. Schlabach said it’s time to get it on the agenda for an upcoming meeting.
The latest email arrived too late to get it on Tuesday’s commission agenda. But she plans to address it during the meeting and get consensus to bring it before the full board.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.