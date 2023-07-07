Citrus Libraries is inviting book lovers to embrace the summer season by indulging in an entertaining beach read. As part of the Big Library Read, the world's largest digital book club, cardholders from Citrus Libraries can enjoy the heartwarming family drama "A Very Typical Family" by Sierra Godfrey. From July 13 to July 27, thousands of readers worldwide can borrow the ebook and audiobook versions of the book for free with a valid library card, without any waiting time, through the Libby app or by visiting libbyapp.com/library/citrus. Readers can also join online discussions about the book at biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.
"A Very Typical Family" is available in 22,000 libraries globally, including Citrus Libraries and approximately 90 percent of public libraries in North America. Readers participating in the program have the opportunity to engage in stimulating online conversations about the book. OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines, and the creator of the Libby app, facilitates the program.
Citrus Libraries' Acquisitions Manager Karen Fellows expressed her excitement about the increasing popularity of digital services, sayng, "We have seen amazing growth in the popularity of digital services over the last few years. Digital checkouts through Libby have increased by more than 11% compared to this time in 2022, and more than 18% compared to 2021. The Libby app continues to allow our library patrons 24/7 access to books and materials, and the Big Library Read brings new titles and genres to them without having to wait - it is truly a win for everyone."
"A Very Typical Family" follows the story of Natalie Walker, who unknowingly caused her older brother and sister to go to prison over 15 years ago. Having cut ties with her family since then, Natalie receives a letter from a lawyer informing her of her estranged mother's death and her inheritance of the family's historic Santa Cruz house. However, to claim the inheritance, Natalie and her siblings must come together. Natalie embarks on a cross-country journey expecting a quick process, but is met with her missing brother and her sister arriving with a teenage son. As Natalie searches for her brother and forms a connection with a captivating marine biologist, she confronts the guilt she has carried and ponders whether she can rebuild relationships with her siblings after all this time.
Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers worldwide through public libraries. "A Very Typical Family" marks the 31st selection for this program, which has been running since 2013 and occurs three times a year.
Published as an ebook by Sourcebooks and an audiobook by Blackstone Publishing, "A Very Typical Family" is compatible with major computers and devices through the Libby app or libbyapp.com, including iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and Chromebook, with no waitlists or holds. Readers using Libby can also "send to Kindle" (U.S. libraries only). The lending period for the title will automatically expire, with no late fees.
To participate in the discussion, explore previous Big Library Read titles, and download Libby, visit biglibraryread.com.