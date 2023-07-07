A very typical family

Citrus Libraries is inviting book lovers to embrace the summer season by indulging in an entertaining beach read. As part of the Big Library Read, the world's largest digital book club, cardholders from Citrus Libraries can enjoy the heartwarming family drama "A Very Typical Family" by Sierra Godfrey. From July 13 to July 27, thousands of readers worldwide can borrow the ebook and audiobook versions of the book for free with a valid library card, without any waiting time, through the Libby app or by visiting libbyapp.com/library/citrus. Readers can also join online discussions about the book at biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.

"A Very Typical Family" is available in  22,000 libraries globally, including Citrus Libraries and approximately 90 percent of public libraries in North America. Readers participating in the program have the opportunity to engage in stimulating online conversations about the book. OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines, and the creator of the Libby app, facilitates the program.

