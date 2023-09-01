Relief efforts are underway for those affected by Hurricane Idalia
The United Way of Citrus County and its partnering agencies – The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Crystal River, The Homosassa Civic Association and friends and neighbors in Ozello – announced Friday the immediate opening of local recovery relief funds to aid residents and businesses.
"Our coastal areas experienced extreme flooding and other complications from the storm and the subsequent storm surge," said Chamber President and CEO Josh Wooten. "The recovery process will be long and many of our neighbors are in dire need. As a community, we must come together to provide immediate assistance."
To ensure effective distribution of resources, the coalition of organizations have created a streamlined donation process.
For human/residential needs
Requested item donations
Items can be dropped off at the United Way office at 1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, or the chamber office at 915 U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
Additionally, items for Ozello are being collected by local friends and neighbors. Supply and food donations can be dropped off at the Ozello Island Outpost at 14231 W. Ozello Trail, Crystal River.
For business needs
Donations to be allocated for local business needs can be processed through The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. Monetary donations can be made through the Chamber's PayPal account at www.paypal.com/paypalme/CitrusChamber or send a check to the Chamber office at 915 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429.
Volunteer opportunities
Citrus County Community Services is seeking volunteers to assist with cleanup efforts in the impacted coastal areas, homes, and businesses. Interested individuals can sign up online at tinyurl.com/Idalia-Recovery-Volunteer-Form.
For questions or more information regarding volunteer opportunities, email Laurie Diestler at ncvc@citrusbocc.com.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.