Relief efforts are underway for those affected by Hurricane Idalia

The United Way of Citrus County and its partnering agencies – The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Crystal River, The Homosassa Civic Association and friends and neighbors in Ozello – announced Friday the immediate opening of local recovery relief funds to aid residents and businesses.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

