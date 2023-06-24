Aspiring individuals seeking to embark on a journey toward U.S. citizenship are invited to enroll in a series of citizenship classes at the Homosassa Library, commencing on Thursday, July 13 at 3 p.m.
The Citizenship program, designed to assist participants in their preparation for the naturalization exam, aims to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills required to become US citizens. The comprehensive 6-week course encompasses test preparation, civics education, and English language training, enabling students to successfully navigate the Naturalization Exam with USCIS curriculum.
Throughout the program, students will delve into various subjects, including civics, reading and writing in English, as well as practice test questions. To facilitate the learning process, the library will provide all necessary materials, ensuring participants have access to the resources required for success.
It is imperative to note that this class is part of a series, with consistent attendance at all classes being paramount for achieving desired outcomes.
The Homosassa Library provides individuals with the resources and support they need to pursue their American citizenship aspirations.