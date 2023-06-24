Naturalization ceremony

A U.S. citizenship naturalization ceremony

 Photo by Wikimedia/Commons

Aspiring individuals seeking to embark on a journey toward U.S. citizenship are invited to enroll in a series of citizenship classes at the Homosassa Library, commencing on Thursday, July 13 at 3 p.m.

The Citizenship program, designed to assist participants in their preparation for the naturalization exam, aims to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills required to become US citizens. The comprehensive 6-week course encompasses test preparation, civics education, and English language training, enabling students to successfully navigate the Naturalization Exam with USCIS curriculum.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle