We remember Floral City’s W.C. Zimmerman as a Civil War soldier and long-time Clerk of Court for Citrus County. He gained lasting fame as the resolute county official who refused to recognize the vote that replaced Mannfield with Inverness as the county seat. While the Mannfield courthouse was being dismantled for transport to Inverness, Zimmerman sat stiffly at his desk and would not yield to the Inverness supporters. The crowd loaded the Clerk, still sitting in his chair, onto the wagon and physically relocated him to the new courthouse.

Most Citrus County residents are probably unaware that a few short years later our W.C. Zimmerman was destined for greater fame as the county’s first national sensation. In the days before Instagram and Twitter, W.C. Zimmerman’s discoveries off the coast of Ft. Myers would go “viral” in hundreds of newspapers across the United States.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle