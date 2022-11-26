Live Nativity

Live Nativity scenes have been a Christian tradition for centuries. 

 Chronicle file photo

As the story goes, three years before his death in 1226, Francis of Assisi had been visiting central Italy around Christmas time when he fell ill and asked a friend to build a grotto.

There, Francis created a Nativity scene: a straw-filled manger and two live animals.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.