As the story goes, three years before his death in 1226, Francis of Assisi had been visiting central Italy around Christmas time when he fell ill and asked a friend to build a grotto.
There, Francis created a Nativity scene: a straw-filled manger and two live animals.
Then on Christmas night, people from the surrounding area came by torchlight to contemplate the scene and its significance.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Over the years and all across the world, live Nativity scenes depicting the passage in the gospel of Luke, of Mary and Joseph, the baby Jesus, the shepherds and their sheep, have been a part of the Christmas celebration.
“A live Nativity is something that all can come and see the story of Jesus,” said Steve Phillips, associate pastor at Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River. “It all points to Jesus Christ. In a world that is broken and divided, Jesus brings it and holds it all together.”
This year in Citrus County several churches present opportunities to contemplate the birth of the Savior “wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger” (Luke 2:12).
• The Hills Church will host a “Drive-through Live Nativity” on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m. located at the church, 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
Christmas is right around the corner, and they want to help the holidays be the best they can be. Join them for two beautiful nights of the Bible story.
Stay comfortable in the car and watch as the actors portray the scenes from the Bible. All are welcome. For more information, call 352-746-6171.
• Sheep, goats, camels, freshly baked cookies and a petting zoo are all part of Gulf to Lake Church’s Drive-through Live Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the church, 1454 N. Gulf Ave. (off State Road 44 near Meadowcrest), Crystal River, FL 34429.
• Living Waters UPC of Inverness proudly presents, “Journey to Bethlehem,” live Nativity experience.
The community is invited to this walk-through tour featuring live animals, hot cocoa, cookies, and holiday fun for the whole family, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at Living Waters UPC of Inverness, 1201 S. Bea Ave., Inverness.
Come and experience what the town of Bethlehem may have been like on that holy night.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.