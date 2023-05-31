Miami Travel Tourism Rebound

Guests stroll along Main Street in August 2021 at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista. Florida drew an estimated 137.6 million visitors in 2022, a 12.9 percent increase from 2021 and 5 percent more than in 2019, the last full year of travel before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 AP file photo

TALLAHASSEE — Visit Florida staff members have crafted a tourism-marketing plan intended to combat increased competition from states that in the past few years imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

With restrictions now lifted nationally and eased internationally, and tourism dollars up in Florida’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the state tourism agency’s Marketing Council rolled out plans Tuesday that, in part, would move up the start of winter and “families” advertising campaigns by a couple of months.

