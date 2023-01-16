A 68-year-old Virginia Beach, Virginia, man was struck and killed in the late evening hours Sunday, Jan. 15, by a sports utility vehicle on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard east of South Iowa Terrace, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The man was walking southbound along Grover Cleveland Boulevard and walked into the path of the SUV, which was traveling westbound and being driven by a 43-year-old man from Homosassa, the report stated. The Virginia Beach man died at the scene. The incident occurred at at approximately 6:49 p.m. The driver of the SUV was not injured.