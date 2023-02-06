VFW 4337 honor guard

Members of the all-volunteer VFW Post 4337 Honor Guard offer a three-round rifle salute during a funeral at the National Cemetery in Bushnell.

 Special to the Chronicle

U.S. Army veteran Don Saylor, at 94 an active member of the VFW Post 4337 Honor Guard in Inverness, still serves his country and his community.

The honor guard not only serves their fallen comrades and their families with military honors ceremonies at funeral services at the National Cemetery in Bushnell and locally, but beginning in 2016, they started setting aside a portion of their honorariums for an annual scholarship for a deserving Jr. ROTC graduating senior from Citrus High School, the Eugene Rudd Memorial Scholarship.

