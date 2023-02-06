U.S. Army veteran Don Saylor, at 94 an active member of the VFW Post 4337 Honor Guard in Inverness, still serves his country and his community.
The honor guard not only serves their fallen comrades and their families with military honors ceremonies at funeral services at the National Cemetery in Bushnell and locally, but beginning in 2016, they started setting aside a portion of their honorariums for an annual scholarship for a deserving Jr. ROTC graduating senior from Citrus High School, the Eugene Rudd Memorial Scholarship.
In the past, the scholarship has been $1,000.
This year, they decided to double it — $2,000.
“These days, $1,000 doesn’t even pay for books,” Saylor said.
The scholarship is named for a past post member, Eugene Rudd, who died in 2015.
“I didn’t know him at all, but I heard so many things about him that I knew his legacy had to go on,” Saylor said.
At the time Rudd died, the post was in some financial straits, Saylor said, and when a motion was made at a meeting to start a scholarship fund, someone pointed out that they couldn’t afford it.
“When the dust settled, I said the honor guard will do it,” Saylor said. He pledged that each month they would put one honorarium they receive into a separate scholarship account.
“Last year, the scholarship went to a student who wants to be an Army JAG Corps (Judge Advocate General's Corps) officer — she got a scholarship to the University of Tennessee, and she’s there now,” Saylor said.
“The first scholarship in 2016 — she wanted to be an Air Force pilot,” he said. “She went to USF into their Air Force ROTC program, graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant and immediately went to flight school.”
One recipient is now an aerospace engineer, one went to the U.S. Air Force Academy, another is an officer in the Navy and another is an Air Force officer.
“Every one of these kids has been a success (in part) because of Eugene Rudd,” Saylor said. “Like I said, I didn’t know him, but I know of him, that he was a Korean War veteran, civic-minded and involved with the community and an active member of this post…and it’s important to let people know that.”
Saylor added that because the scholarship amount has doubled, the honor guard is doubling their fundraising efforts.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the public is invited to a Sweetheart Dance and dinner at the VFW Post 4337, 906 State Road 44, Inverness (across from the boat ramp).
The surf and turf dinner of shrimp and pork loin, cooked by Chef Quinton Herrin, will be served from 5-6 p.m., followed by dancing and entertainment from “Two For the Show” from 6-9 p.m.
A king and queen will be crowned and door prizes as well as a basket of cheer will be given out.
Tickets, available to the public, are $12 and may be purchased at the post.
