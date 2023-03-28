After backers of the proposed Veterans Village assisted living facility failed to show enough progress Monday to satisfy the Citrus County Hospital Board, which gave it $2.5 million to kick start the project, the hospital board voted to try a carrot and stick approach to see if that would help.
Here’s the stick: The hospital board donated the $2.5 million three years ago to the Veterans Village of Citrus County, but the veterans village board has little to show in the way of progress on its proposed $11 million, 100-room facility for veterans and their spouses.
So the hospital voted Monday for the veterans village board to give back the money.
Here’s the carrot: The hospital board trustees also voted to put the money aside and earmark it for the veterans village project and to pledge the veterans village project an additional $1 million for a total of $3.5 million. The hospital board trustees’ vote also included giving the veterans village board that money piecemeal as it progresses with permits and construction.
The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness and its medical campus and some satellite properties and leases the properties to Hospital Corporation of America. It uses the lease money to help fund local health care projects and educational endeavors. It also funds the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation, which awards grants to local charities providing health care services.
Hospital board trustee Rick Harper said the $2.5 million belongs to the public and needs to be in the hospital board’s bank account.
“I don’t have the luxury of being nice,” Harper said.
Harper said the veterans village board violated its memorandum of understanding with the hospital board, the Veterans Village board still has no commitment from a bank for money, and still has no commitment for money from the Florida Legislature or private donors.
Given that the veterans village board’s shortcomings so far, Harper called for a new memorandum of understanding between the two boards and that it expire in one year if there’s no progress. The three other trustees agreed.
Veterans village board members Dr. William Dixon, Dr. Paresh Desai, and Mike Bays, told the hospital board they felt confident the Florida Legislature would come through with $1 million to $2 million.
Bays also thanked the hospital for asking for more progress, “and kind of kicked us in gear.”
Dixon said that many lawmakers he’s spoken with in Tallahassee are in support of the project and want to see it completed.
When the three men were asked by hospital board attorney Bill Grant how much more money they needed to move the project along, Desai responded $2 million and that site preparation could start by June or July.
As for private donations, Dixon said that once there’s initial construction work, the veterans village board can start its private donation drive.
He said he welcomed hospital board oversight and would transfer the hospital board’s money back to the hospital board’s bank account.
“(But) this project needs to get done,” Dixon said.
What remains uncertain is how the veterans village board will be able to return the $2.5 million given that it’s already spent about $200,000 for lobbying and design work.
And without money in hand, the veterans village could continue to find it difficult getting a bank loan to help pay for the project.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.