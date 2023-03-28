Veterans Village proposed site

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

After backers of the proposed Veterans Village assisted living facility failed to show enough progress Monday to satisfy the Citrus County Hospital Board, which gave it $2.5 million to kick start the project, the hospital board voted to try a carrot and stick approach to see if that would help.

Here’s the stick: The hospital board donated the $2.5 million three years ago to the Veterans Village of Citrus County, but the veterans village board has little to show in the way of progress on its proposed $11 million, 100-room facility for veterans and their spouses.

