Since it opened in 2010, the veterans shelter on South Park Avenue in Inverness, previously part of the Mission in Citrus, has always been about veterans helping other veterans.
In June 2021, The Bridge 4 Veterans, a Citrus County-based nonprofit organization with veterans on its board, stepped in to run the shelter and to be a bridge between the shelter residents and resources in the community.
The building, a residential home, is owned by Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), and The Bridge pays rent, $1,750 a month.
Since taking over the running of the shelter, it has been a goal of the nonprofit to raise enough funds to purchase the home from CASA.
However, two years later, that hasn’t happened and CASA’s board of directors has decided to sell the property, said CASA executive director Sunshine Arnold.
On Wednesday, Bridge president Greg Pelletier, told the Chronicle that they’re scrambling to find a solution before they’re faced with having to leave the shelter with only 30 days’ notice if the building is sold.
Currently, there are six homeless veterans staying at the shelter; two months ago there were 12.
“When the housing market was better, with help from HUD-VASH (Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing) or St. Vincent DePaul Cares, they could be out within 90 days,” Pelletier said.
Residents are not charged rent to stay, but are strongly encouraged to save their money so once they’re in their own place “they don’t have to come back here,” Pelletier said.
But now, it’s crunch time to either raise the money or find funding to purchase the home from CASA or find a new place for the vets to live and start all over as a shelter.
“We had an appraisal done and it came back at $260,000,” he said. “I’ve gone to banks to try to get loans, and they won’t do a loan to a 501(c)(3), or we’re too new … and we’ve gone after federal grants and SHIP (State Housing Initiatives Partnership) grants, but to qualify we need to own the house, so we’re stuck.”
Pelletier said that in the two years since The Bridge 4 Veterans took over management of the shelter, they’ve been remodeling and making repairs, which accounts for much of the funds they’ve received from fundraising events and donations.
Their two main fundraisers are the Oktoberfest, sponsored by the Inverness Brewers Union, and DJ Kickstand’s Walk Across Citrus County for Homeless Vets.
“In the summer months, when you’ve got a house full of guys taking hot showers and running the air conditioning, that bill’s $750 a month,” he said.
So, now they’re between a rock and a hard place. They don’t yet have the money to buy the home, but they can’t get the money (loans, grants) unless they own the home.
“If we did own it, we could get the federal money that’s out there and put programs together,” Pelletier said. “We could have a counselor on site two or three days a week. We’d like to be able to open a shelter for female veterans and grow the program here.
“Right now, we’re hoping for a philanthropic benefactor or something. If someone buys the house, we’ll have 30 days to be out. I have six vets – what do I do with them?”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.