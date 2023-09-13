The Bridge 4 Veterans

Greg Pelletier, president of The Bridge 4 Veterans, the nonprofit organization that runs the veterans shelter in Inverness, said the shelter is up for sale and he’s scrambling to find funding to purchase it.

 Nancy Kennedy / Chronicle Reporter

Since it opened in 2010, the veterans shelter on South Park Avenue in Inverness, previously part of the Mission in Citrus, has always been about veterans helping other veterans.

In June 2021, The Bridge 4 Veterans, a Citrus County-based nonprofit organization with veterans on its board, stepped in to run the shelter and to be a bridge between the shelter residents and resources in the community.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.