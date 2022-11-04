Citrus County’s 30th annual Veterans Appreciation Week will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 12. This year’s theme, “"Citrus County Honoring Our Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans," pays tribute to the men and women veterans of the Global War on Terror.
The scheduled activities kick off with free weekend concerts by the Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6.
The week’s highlight is the Veterans Day parade and memorial service in the host city of Inverness. The week concludes Saturday, Nov. 12, with a Veterans Health Fair hosted by the Lecanto YMCA.
Scheduled activities requiring registration. Spectators/Attendees do not have to register:
- Massing of the Colors & Veterans Appreciation Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Seven Rivers Church, Lecanto. Participating organizational colors are requested to register.
- Veterans Day Parade, at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Main Street, Inverness. Staging begins at 8:30 a.m. at CHS parking area. Enter from Highland Boulevard. Parade participants must register.
- Veterans Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Hosted by YMCA, Lecanto. Participating organizations are requested to register. Setup at 8.
Scheduled activities NOT requiring registration:
- Homosassa Veterans Memorial Program, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Old Homosassa. Motorcycle run from American Legion Post 155 to event. Safety meeting 9; kickstands up at 9:30 with sheriff’s office escort.
- Veterans Appreciation Concert, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, NCCB, Citrus Springs Community Center.
- Veterans Military Ball, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, West Citrus Elks Lodge No. 2693, Homosassa. $50 per person; call 352-746-1135 for tickets.
- Veterans Free Breakfast, 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Hosted by Inverness Elks Lodge No. 2522, Hernando.
- Woman Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, noon Wednesday, Nov. 9. Hosted by Crystal River Woman’s Club, 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. For reservations, call 352-746-2396.
- Veterans Program, 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Inverness Primary School, 206 S. Line Ave., Inverness. All veterans and their guests welcome.
- Memorial Service, Friday, Nov. 11, following parade (Old County Courthouse, Inverness.
- Veterans Luncheon, Friday, Nov. 11, following memorial service at the Inverness Depot. Hosted by Operation Welcome Home.
- Veterans Day VIP Luncheon, Friday, Nov. 11, following memorial service. Hosted by VFW Post 4337 906 FL-44, Inverness. VSO commanders and auxiliary presidents invited.