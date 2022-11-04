Massing of the Colors

The flags of the United States and of the various branches of the armed services make their way down the aisle last year at the First Lutheran Church during the Massing of the Colors. At the close of the event, the honor guard fired a salute and "taps" was played.

 Chronicle file photo

Citrus County’s 30th annual Veterans Appreciation Week will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 12. This year’s theme, “"Citrus County Honoring Our Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans," pays tribute to the men and women veterans of the Global War on Terror.

The scheduled activities kick off with free weekend concerts by the Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6.

