Veterans in Citrus County could soon have more access to medical care.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for options for a 55,500-square-foot clinic in Citrus County to offer outpatient care. In addition, the federal agency wants enough space for 350 parking spaces.
The VA announced it was seeking letters of interest from property owner and builders for potential sites in the Lecanto area.
As part of the request for letters of interest, the VA laid out a series of requirements for the property.
The VA wrote it is looking for a lease term of up to 20 years for an existing facility that meets its needs or to lease a facility a builder is prepared to build.
In general, the area the VA is interested in leasing would be bound on the west by South Suncoast Boulevard and West Venable Street. On the east it would be North Croft Avenue, Trail 19, along Citrus Wildlife Management Area border along County Road 491. On the south by Cardinal Street, On the north by County Road 486, then West Pine Ridge Boulevard.
In the VA’s request for letters of interest, the federal agency lists additional requirements such as:
- The leased office space must be on a single floor.
- The facility and its parking spaces must be inclusive and broken into separate areas.
- The space cannot be in the FEMA 100-year flood plain.
- The zoning must allow for a clinic.
- The building cannot also be used for living space. The space must be close to amenities such as shopping, restaurants, hotels, and pharmacies.
- The space must be close to a hospital or stand-alone emergency center, public transportation, and have enough space for truck deliveries.
The VA said in its release that the agency is only requesting information as to what’s available and not formal proposal.
The VA did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for information for this story.
The VA currently has a relatively small facility in Lecanto on West Marc Knighton Court. Many Citrus County veterans travel to surrounding areas outside Citrus for medical care.
Philip Watson, the Citrus County veterans service manager, said the current facility offers only primary health care, mental health and lab work.
The new facility would also include optometry, radiology, and mammography.
"It's a lot more services, which is great," he said.
There are more than 1.5 million veterans in the United States. Nearly 16% of Citrus County’s population are veterans. Most served during the Vietnam War era.
U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis, who represents Citrus County, said more was needed for vets.
"As I've spent the past several months speaking with veterans and community leaders in Citrus County, it has been quite evident that more effort is needed to ensure all veterans have access to the quality care and benefits they deserve," he told the Chronicle. "I've already reached out to the VA to express this concern and to ask them to work alongside me to address unmet needs."
The deadline to have submitted information to the VA was earlier this month. VA’s next step is unclear.
