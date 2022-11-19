U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs loog

Veterans in Citrus County could soon have more access to medical care.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for options for a 55,500-square-foot clinic in Citrus County to offer outpatient care. In addition, the federal agency wants enough space for 350 parking spaces.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.