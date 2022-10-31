In two separate crashes Thursday, Oct. 27, an SUV drove into an oncoming motorcycle, and an SUV sideswiped a passing Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the first collision occurred at around 9:10 a.m. when a northbound Subaru Outback on U.S. 41 veered into a southbound lane of the highway while approaching a hill crest near the intersection with East Okeechobee Court in Floral City.
As a result, according to FHP, the Subaru’s left-hand side mirror struck the driver-side door handle of a southbound sheriff’s office Ford Explorer.
Neither the 54-year-old Floral City woman driving the Subaru nor the 44-year-old woman driving the sheriff’s office cruiser was injured, according to FHP, which cited the Subaru’s driver for careless driving.
According to FHP, the second Oct. 27 traffic crash occurred at roughly 9:44 a.m. at the intersection of North Elkcam Boulevard and West Mustang Boulevard in the Pine Ridge subdivision of Beverly Hills.
Prior to the collision, a 78-year-old Dunnellon man was driving an Oldsmobile Bravada south on Elkcam Boulevard, approaching a stop sign for Mustang Boulevard.
According to FHP, the Oldsmobile’s driver entered the intersection without noticing a black Honda motorcycle turning left onto Elkcam Boulevard from Mustang Boulevard’s eastbound lane, causing the SUV to strike the motorcycle’s left side.
First responders transported the 59-year-old Dunnellon man riding the motorcycle to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries. FHP troopers cited the Oldsmobile’s driver, who wasn’t injured, for violating the right of way from a stop sign.
