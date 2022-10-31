In two separate crashes Thursday, Oct. 27, an SUV drove into an oncoming motorcycle, and an SUV sideswiped a passing Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the first collision occurred at around 9:10 a.m. when a northbound Subaru Outback on U.S. 41 veered into a southbound lane of the highway while approaching a hill crest near the intersection with East Okeechobee Court in Floral City.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916, bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.