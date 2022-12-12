Fish camp

Architectural rendering of the new seafood restaurant planned for Crystal River.

Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River.

The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, outdoor seating area and deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King's Bay.

Construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River.

