Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River.
The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, outdoor seating area and deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King's Bay.
Andrew Hupp, a retail developer with One Oak Development in Clearwater, said he doesn’t have a name for the place yet. He’s excited to bring this to the city.
“I think there's a food desert in Crystal River,” Hupp said. “I was able to secure a tremendous partner to operate the facility and it kind of just gelled.”
That partner is a well-known name in the community: Jimmy Stolz, owner of Seafood Seller & Cafe in Crystal River.
Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink called this project “a very good fit for the city” and will boost the local economy.
“It’s one of our prime commercial waterfront properties,” Frink said.
Through the years there were attempts to develop the site but they fell through. In March 2021, Hupp bought the property at 300 U.S. 19 for $1.275 million.
Hupp told the Chronicle then that he wasn’t sure what he wanted to build but he was excited about the prospects — especially since he has a vacation home in Crystal River and loves to spend time here enjoying the area.
Hupp, who also owns Twin Rivers Marina in Crystal River, couldn’t ask for a more ideal location. The property sits on King’s Bay and is easily reached by tourists and locals via U.S. 19.
Hupp’s property is also squarely within the parameters of the King’s Bay Riverwalk project. That will form one continuous path from the Best Western Crystal River Resort to Kings Bay Park. Including what has already been built on the property, that project totals $8.6 million.
Folks will be able to eat at the new restaurant, visit downtown Crystal River, do some shopping and stroll the Riverwalk.