cabot

The 18-hole "Pine Barrens" course at Cabot Citrus Farms in Brooksville.

 

 Submitted photo

It’s been a little over a year since Cabot, a Canadian company, bought World Woods, a 1,200-acre property off U.S. 98 — on the border of Citrus and Hernando counties.

Since then it’s been rebranded as Cabot Citrus Farms with amenities such as two revitalized 18-hole courses, a par-3 course, a new clubhouse and practice facilities with a putting course and driving range.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

