It’s been a little over a year since Cabot, a Canadian company, bought World Woods, a 1,200-acre property off U.S. 98 — on the border of Citrus and Hernando counties.
Since then it’s been rebranded as Cabot Citrus Farms with amenities such as two revitalized 18-hole courses, a par-3 course, a new clubhouse and practice facilities with a putting course and driving range.
Cabot Citrus Farms will have retail, restaurants, fitness and spa amenities, communal gathering points and a farmer’s market, not to mention new upscale homes.
This month, Cabot announced it is launching sales for its 36 two- and four-bedroom homes at the Cottages at Cabot Citrus Farms.
There will be 130 homes at build-out. Pricing starts at $1.8 million.
The homes “are rooted in comfort and relaxed, easygoing living, designed to celebrate historic Floridian architectural styles,” according to a press release.
Earlier this year, Cabot unveiled its “21” course that — alongside Cabot Barrens and Cabot Oaks — is slated to open in December 2023.
As part of the deal, Cabot also bought Sugarmill Woods and Southern Woods in Homosassa. The company in July sold those two properties to Tampa-based Links Golf LLC.
