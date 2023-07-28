Lahera license plate 1
Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023, while he was directing traffic.

“As of July 26, we delivered approximately 810 plates, along with (receiving) cash donations, totaling approximately $12,800,” said Ed Heckman, owner of Mr. Green Custom Creations. “My goal is shooting for $15,000 to $20,000. We’re still in need of vendors in the Sugarmill Woods area as well as the Floral City area. So, if any businesses wish to participate, they can call me.

