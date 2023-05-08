CCSO Emergency Management Logo
Carve out some time later this month and learn pretty much everything you need to know about hurricane season, which begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Emergency Management Division will host its annual All-Hazards Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Citrus County Auditorium, 3610 South Florida Ave. in Inverness.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.