Carve out some time later this month and learn pretty much everything you need to know about hurricane season, which begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Emergency Management Division will host its annual All-Hazards Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Citrus County Auditorium, 3610 South Florida Ave. in Inverness.
There will be educational booths and presentations on how citizens can prepare for hazards, including severe weather and health needs.The public can get information on weather preparedness, medical and special needs, fire safety, and transit.
-CCSO: Drone demo, Emergency Management Trailer, Mobile Command Bus, and F.O.C.U.S. vehicle
-Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Trailer
-Citrus County Fire Rescue - Fire engine, rescue vehicle, and interactive Fire Safety House
-Citrus County Transit - County bus
-Find-M'-Friends - Scent tracking dogs and handlers with periodic tracking demos
-Florida Highway Patrol - Rollover simulator
-PubSafe, Inc. - Sherp ATV
-Salvation Army - Mobile canteen
-Citrus Hearing Impaired Program Services (CHIPS) will provide interpreter services for the deaf or those with hearing impairments.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.