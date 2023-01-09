MLK Unity Walk 1.jpg

From 2022: City of Inverness officials, Citrus County government representatives and clergy make their way through downtown Inverness in the 2022 Unity Walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Following the walk participants gathered at the Inverness Depot for messages and fellowship.

When the Inverness MLK Day committee gathered to plan this year’s events celebrating the life of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, they decided one day was not enough to honor the great civil rights leader.

So, this year, it’s a three-day event, beginning Saturday, Jan. 14 with an oral history event at the historic Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness, followed on Saturday with a Gospel Music festival and concluding on Monday with annual MLK Freedom and Unity Walk, presentations, music, dance and vendors at Liberty Park and the Depot Pavilion.

