When the Inverness MLK Day committee gathered to plan this year’s events celebrating the life of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, they decided one day was not enough to honor the great civil rights leader.
So, this year, it’s a three-day event, beginning Saturday, Jan. 14 with an oral history event at the historic Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness, followed on Saturday with a Gospel Music festival and concluding on Monday with annual MLK Freedom and Unity Walk, presentations, music, dance and vendors at Liberty Park and the Depot Pavilion.
“Over the years, people would say, ‘I wish we could do —’ and then they’d tell us about things they’ve seen done in other places for MLK Day,” said committee member Tammy Langley, pastor of Citadel of Life Cathedral in Inverness. “So, we took some of their ideas to make it more like a festival to go along with the walk.”
Betty Pleacher, Inverness assistant director of parks and recreation, said the committee wanted to give Dr. King “his due and celebrate his whole life…which would take more than just one day.
“So, we put together a really nice celebratory couple of days,” she said.
Here’s the lineup for the 2023 Inverness “Unity Starts in the Heart” MLK events, Jan. 14-16:
6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: Gilbert King, author of “Devil in the Grove,” will speak about his Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the infamous 1949 Lake County rape case and the wrongly accused four Black teens known as the Groveland Boys.
Also, local historians, Jim Anderson and Althea Franklin, will speak about the cultural history of Inverness.
6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15: Gospel Music Festival at Solid Rock Church of God, 972 N. Christy Way (off Independence Blvd near U.S. 41 N), Inverness.
This free event features music and dance from local groups and individuals including Redemption Point Church, the Ovations, Melanie Whitelaw, Vonn Smith (dance), Randolph Bellamy on keyboard, and the Unity Community Choir, made up of singers from churches in Inverness, Hernando and Floral City.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16: Annual MLK Freedom Unity Walk and presentation.
Gather at the Valerie Theatre Plaza at 9 a.m. to walk to Liberty Park for presentations and festivities, including music groups, singing and poetry throughout the day and Zumba at 11:20 a.m.
A variety of local vendors will be at the Depot Pavilion selling food, jewelry, clothing, beauty products and more.
“Everybody is so busy and so scattered, and we wanted to have something that will bring the community together,” Langley said. “With all the community participation, this emphasizes the value and importance of unity and community, and it gives us a chance to celebrate each other and let our children know that this is the heart of Inverness.”
