United Way of Citrus County

United Way of Citrus County and from Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, and even a few excited teenagers that all came out strictly to help us fill sandbags in advance of tropical storm Idalia.

Photo Credit: United Way of Citrus County

In preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia and the resultant storm surge, the United Way of Citrus County is serving as a monetary and supply collection site.

Supplies needed include water, paper towels, cleaning supplies, rakes, rubber gloves, work gloves, trash bags and bleach.

