Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High around 95F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain showers this evening, then increasing winds with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 75F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.