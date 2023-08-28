In preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia and the resultant storm surge, the United Way of Citrus County is serving as a monetary and supply collection site.
Supplies needed include water, paper towels, cleaning supplies, rakes, rubber gloves, work gloves, trash bags and bleach.
Drop off supplies at the United Way office at 1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Monetary contributions will also be accepted at the office, or via check to United Way of Citrus County, 1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, Florida 34429.
LifeSouth Community Blood Center is asking donors to help an already strained local and national blood supply by donating before the storm hits.
“Blood donors are needed now to maintain our community’s blood supply and help local hospitals prepare,” LifeSouth said in a press release.
LifeSouth is the sole provider of blood to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, UF Health, and Moffitt Cancer Center.
LifeSouth’s donor centers are located at 1241 County Road 491 in Lecanto and 2629 State Road 44, Suite A7, Inverness.
The Lecanto location is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. The Inverness location is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicle
online.com.