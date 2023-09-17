With a new baby and three growing boys, Erie’s life is joyfully chaotic.
(“Erie” is a pseudonym.)
Her house is a mess, she said, but as a survivor of domestic abuse, she’s free.
“The first time I realized I was free was when I heard my children laughing and nobody was telling them to shut up,” she said. “I felt this weight off my shoulders. My kids could be kids.
“It was the most wonderful feeling.”
Currently, besides raising her 2-month-old daughter, her three sons, an extra child who’s staying at her house and seven rescue dogs, Erie is in college at the College of Central Florida (CF), finishing up her A.A. degree in business administration, thanks to a scholarship through a partnership between Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) and Citrus United Way’s Women United program.
The United Way is funding her college tuition and has paid for a laptop computer.
Originally from Pasco County, at 16 Erie moved to upstate New York where she met her ex-husband.
“I was there for 16 years and came back to Florida because I needed my support system. I needed my mom,” she said. “I was on my own up there and things went bad.
“I stayed with my mom for six months, and she helped finance this house for me. I couldn’t have done it without her.”
She said when she and her ex-husband split up, she and her boys went to a domestic abuse shelter.
“We weren’t there long; they helped me get into income-based housing and I got a restraining order against him,” she said. “The shelter helped me get back on my feet, which is what I really needed.”
But she still needed her mom, so in 2020 she moved back.
Things started getting better.
She had a home to raise her family; she worked in the school district as an assessment assistant. She even found a new relationship, free from “red flags.”
Then her ex-husband found her.
“I had moved on, and he didn’t like that and started stuff back up with me,” she said. “Five days before I had my daughter, I was dropping clothes off at CASA and I started talking to them about what I had been through.
“I had high blood pressure and was having a high-risk pregnancy, and I was already really stressed, and then eight years later he pops back up in my life. So, I was telling them, ‘I’m going to lose it. I need help. I need a lawyer. I need to get a restraining order,’ and they said, ‘We can help.’
“They said they could get me legal help, help me go to school – that’s where the United Way came into the picture,” she said.
Women United was relaunched in June at United Way’s Power of the Purse event with the mission to “provide guidance and resources that empower women to reach their full potential,” said Madelyn Russell, Citrus United Way’s operations manager. “The women we assist come to us via referrals from our community partner agencies.
“These women are motivated and driven to improve not only their lives but also the lives of their family. Changing the trajectory of each woman’s life and helping her reach the next level is at the heart of Women United, which is why most assistance given is centered around achieving higher education, allowing for a higher earning potential,” she said. “The women we assist also receive emotional support and mentoring as needed.”
Erie said she had originally wanted to continue a career in education, working in school administration, but has since changed her mind.
“I want to finish my degree and go on to get my B.A. in social work and work as a domestic violence advocate,” she said. “Over the last year I’ve realized that’s my true calling.”
In her scholarship essay, Erie wrote of her gratitude to both CASA and the United Way and of the honor of being Women United’s first client to receive the scholarship.
In addition to the help towards her education and a future of financial stability and self-sustainability, she said this has also given her the opportunity to be a role model for her children, “showing them they are worthy, to never give up, and that we all deserve a happy and positive lifestyle.
“We can break the cycle, change our future,” she said. “There are wonderful agencies out there with caring individuals that will help us in times of crisis.”
She said in all the years of living in fear, she’s not afraid anymore.
“They try to make you feel that you’re not worth anything,” she said. “They tell you that you can’t survive without them, but you can.
“There’s a lot out there for you – my whole world turned around. I never expected this. I never expected to be free. This is my wildest dream.”