Grace Methodist Church

Grace Methodist Church in Homosassa is the first church of a new Methodist denomination, the Global Methodist Church, which was formed May 1, 2022 after a split with the United Methodist Church denomination.

From the left: Sue Pagano, church pastor Bill Farmer, and Jim Trusley.

 Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter

Sometimes in a relationship it’s time to move on, you’ve grown apart, you have irreconcilable differences.

Breakups are never easy. Feelings get hurt, people feel misunderstood.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

Tags