Sometimes in a relationship it’s time to move on, you’ve grown apart, you have irreconcilable differences.
Breakups are never easy. Feelings get hurt, people feel misunderstood.
And who gets the house?
Currently, the United Methodist Church denomination is going through such a split.
The marriage began in 1968, when the Methodist Church united with the Evangelical United Brethren Church and the two became the United Methodist Church (UMC).
However, by 2016, some in the UMC weren’t feeling quite so united.
At issue: an item in the denomination’s Book of Discipline against the ordination and marriage of LGBTQ members and the wording added to the rulebook in 1972 saying that “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching,” according to a Religion News Service May 5, 2022 report.
In 2019, a special session of the UMC General Conference devoted to the issue was called. At that session, a “Traditional Plan” upholding the Book of Discipline was approved.
However, some UMC members said they would disregard those results while others said they would leave the denomination, according to the RNS report.
As a result of the division within the denomination that ensued and grew bigger, a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church (GMC), was formed May 1, 2022.
This new denomination describes itself as theologically conservative, adhering to the Book of Discipline as written.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, the first GMC church in Citrus County, Grace Methodist Church in Homosassa, had its first service.
They meet at the former Masonic Lodge at 5030 S Memorial Drive, Homosassa, off West Green Acres Street.
“I’ve been a Methodist all my life…and loved the doctrine, until they began not obeying their own Book of Discipline,” said Grace’s pastor, Bill Farmer.
Farmer and the others who formed Grace Methodist Church had previously left their former church, First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, which they described as painful.
The church had taken a vote to disaffiliate from the denomination and they (the Grace Methodist Church people) were in the minority and chose to leave.
“When the vote was announced, it was sad, because we knew we had to leave,” said Jim Trusley. “Your heart is torn, because it’s not an easy decision, but we felt spiritually led that we had to go. There were tears, because we were saying goodbye to friends.”
In Citrus County, some of the UMC churches have also disaffiliated from the denomination, but as an entire congregation, such as Crystal River Methodist Church, which entitles them to continue meeting in their facilities and remain united in spirit.
United Methodist Church in Hernando has not voted and will remain UMC, said its pastor, Eric McCrea.
As a brand new church, Grace Methodist Church is starting over, which is exciting and scary and bittersweet, said Sue Pagano. “As sad as it was to leave, we had flyers for people saying where we would be meeting the very next Sunday, and I think that gave all of us who were leaving a sense of community.
“You knew you were leaving to build something amazingly strong,” she said.
The Masonic Lodge building had become available that same week, and on Saturday, Jan. 28 they all met for a church work day and transformed it into a church for the next day’s service.
Patti Aupperlee, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, said First United Methodist Church in Homosassa still stands strong.
“In any church, people have always had different perspectives and opinions…but we’re all Christians,” Aupperlee said. “When it came to a vote, this church overwhelmingly said, ‘We believe in the United Methodist Church’ …we believe in God’s grace and mercy, which we don’t deserve, and because of that we love people who they are and where they are.”
She added that people often come to a church and when they feel it’s not for them, they feel the need to leave, that it happens all the time.
“It’s sad when that happens, but we’re still brothers and sisters in Christ, serving the same God,” she said.