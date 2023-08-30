“Most of the city is underwater.”
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek made that observation after taking an airboat ride down U.S. 19 and the surrounding area Wednesday morning.
“Unfortunately, a significant amount of homes right now have water in them,” said Meek, who places the flooding from Hurricane Idalia somewhere between the No-Name Storm of 1993 and Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
Crystal River’s historic downtown area was underwater. The same on King’s Bay Drive, Woodland Estates and just about every road along the coast. U.S. 19 was closed roughly from north of the Best Western Hotel south to Fort Island Trail.
Sheriff’s deputies were stopping traffic on State Road 44 where it intersects with County Road 486 and suggesting detours.
Meek said stilt homes along the water stood a much better chance. But some of the older homes without stilts undoubtedly have water inside, he said.
The majority of the city is 3-5 feet above sea level. With a 7-9 foot storm surge, “you’re seeing about 4-5 feet of water in those homes,” Meek said.
“It’s unfortunately a sad day for Crystal River,” he said. “We will work extremely hard and be stronger for it.”
Meek thanked residents who heeded the mandatory evacuation notice.
“I think folks understood the severity,” he said.
60 people rescued – so far
At 2:30 p.m., Sheriff Mike Prendergast held a news conference at Northeast 5th Street, just before the water reached Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard along State Road 44, making it impassable.
With the sound of rescue airboats and high-water rescue vehicles in the background, Prendergast laid out the scenario: 60 residents on the west side of Crystal River had been rescued so far and there could be more; 3,300 people were without power and there could be more once evacuees return to their homes; the shelters had over 100 people when Idalia made landfall about 7:45 a.m. near Taylor County's Keaton Beach.
To give some idea of the amount of water: “I’ve never seen a dumpster floating down U.S. 19 and I’ve seen two today,” he said.
There were reports of alligators being displaced and he expects that in the coming days, reports will come in of displaced manatees.
There are 18,000 residents in Evacuation Zone A – which includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and additional areas east of the road
Even with 24 hours' notice, many did not heed the mandatory evacuation order, which Prendergast called “extremely frustrating.”
The National Hurricane Center said Idalia packed maximum sustained winds at 125 mph at landfall, just 5 mph below the threshold for a Category 4 storm, making it the strongest storm to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region in more than 125 years.
Felicia Lanning of Inverness, using back roads, arrived at the site of the sheriff’s press conference to, as she said, see for herself the effects of the storm.
“I’m just checking it out,” she said. “I’ve never been in a Category 3 hurricane. It’s scary. Hopefully, everyone gets out safe.”
Schools closed Thursday
The Citrus County School District issued this statement: “Due to the ongoing coastal impact in our county of Hurricane Idalia, many of our schools are continuing to be used as shelters. As a result, school will be canceled tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 31.”
Also:
• Citrus County Animal Services will be closed until further notice to allow animal care staff to assist at the pet-friendly shelter.
• Tolls have been suspended on the Suncoast Parkway through noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
• Bravera Health Seven Rivers, which closed its freestanding emergency department in Citrus Hills on Tuesday due to the storm, reopened at noon Thursday.
The hospital said it will reschedule as soon as possible elective services and surgeries that were canceled.
The county urges people to use 911 for life-threatening emergencies only. To report non-emergency storm effects or for more information, call the Citizen Information Lines at (352) 249-2775.