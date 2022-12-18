Editor's note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life "back in the day."
Growing up in Crystal River, Will Wilson and his older brother Marty, who died in 2019, spent their summers swimming at Hunter Springs and their winters hunting at Gulf Hammock.
In between, they’d roam the woods near their Woodland Estates home, ride dirt bikes and shoot BB guns at each other.
“We grew up on the river,” Wilson said. "My grandfather on my mother’s side was Johnnie B. Lewis. He owned Lewis Fish Marina, down where the Crab Plant is now.
“Our family owned the shrimp docks and we all had shrimp boats named after us. ... When we were little, we used to play on the boats when they were in the docks,” he said.
Wilson’s family roots on his mother’s side go back to the mid-1800’s. His Lewis ancestors had been heading to the Tampa area from Tennessee, but when they reached Red Level, a wagon wheel broke.
“They couldn’t fix it and didn’t have money to buy a new one, so they stayed,” Wilson said. “My great-granddaddy worked in the rail yard unloading boxcars — lime rock, sand and other materials. They didn’t have heavy equipment back then, so they unloaded with shovels.”
Wilson’s father’s family are relative newcomers to Citrus County.
His grandfather, Tommy Wilson, moved to Citrus County in the mid 1950s from Safety Harbor, settling in Old Homosassa.
Tommy Wilson owned a billboards and sign company and had billboards all over Florida, from Tallahassee to Key West.
Locally, he was known for his generosity and willingness to help people out.
“I was 2 and a half when he died, but I’ve always heard stories from people who used to work for him about how he used to help people,” Wilson said. “Guys who were commercial fishermen who had families and would come up short on the grocery bill or needed something, he was always there to help them out.”
Last year, more than 46 years after his grandfather died, Wilson got a phone call from a friend, John Wilcox, who had gotten a phone call from a man who had been clearing debris and metal for someone in Old Homosassa.
The man had a magnet, which detected something under a patch of grass.
It was a metal sign, just like the ones used to identify a billboard company’s billboards.
“The guy called my buddy John and asked, ‘Do you know any of Tommy’s family? I found this sign and figured his family would like it.’
“He sent John a picture of it,” Wilson said. “John called me and said, ‘I’ve got something I think you might want,’ and he comes over with it in a brown paper bag. It’s probably one of the most wonderful things I’ve ever gotten.”
The sign hangs in Wilson’s office at his screen printing business, Citrus Sports and Apparel in Crystal River.
Wilson hung the sign recently, after moving into his current location at the corner of Turkey Oak Drive and U.S. 19, across from the Crystal River Mall.
Wilson had his shop in the mall for 10 years before it closed and he had to move.
“From where I sit, Crystal River looks very different than when I was a kid,” he said. “When I was growing up, there were no chain restaurants…and the mall closing — I was sad to see it go. We used to take our kids trick-or-treating there, and working there, I made a lot of friends that are still my friends.
“But some things have stayed the same,” he said. “Whenever there’s a tragedy or people are in trouble and need help, people here are willing to help.
“I’ve experienced that a lot over the years,” he said. “When my parents and my grandfather died, and my brother — the outpouring of support, you can’t find that anywhere else.”