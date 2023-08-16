On a typical Saturday morning, the Beth Elohim congregation in Inverness gathers for a Shabbat service that closely resembles Reform or Conservative Jewish congregations. Both men and women don kippahs, also known as yarmulkes, and drape themselves with tallits, shawl-like garments adorned with fringed knots along the edges.
However, Beth Elohim sets itself apart from these traditional denominations. The congregation identifies as Messianic Judaism, a belief system that incorporates elements of both Jewish and Christian faiths. This unique stance places them at odds with mainstream Judaism, where proclaiming Yahshua (Hebrew for Jesus) as the messiah is often seen as heretical or apostate.
Rabbi Tamah Davis-Hart, who leads Beth Elohim, is no stranger to the skepticism she encounters. "Most want nothing to do with me," she shared. "They call me an apostate."
Heresy, defined as a belief contrary to established norms, and apostasy, the renunciation of one's faith, are not unfamiliar terms in this context. To mainstream Jewish traditions, those who embrace Yahshua as the messiah are viewed as deviating from the faith.
Founded in 1997 by Davis-Hart's late husband, Phil Davis, who hailed from an Ultra-Orthodox Jewish background, Beth Elohim takes pride in adhering to God's Torah. A significant distinction they emphasize is following only those laws explicitly stated in the Torah. "We do not observe the pagan festivals of Easter or Christmas, neither of which are condoned by G-d," a congregational flyer reads. "We worship as Yahshua (Jesus) worshipped and taught His disciples, who were the first Messianic Jews, not Christians."
Despite these differences, Davis-Hart insists she is not on the offensive. Her focus is on following God's Torah and teaching its truth. A remarkable exception to their adherence is the celebration of Chanukah, a holiday that postdates the Torah by more than a millennium. Davis-Hart explains that this celebration is rooted in Yahshua's observation of the holiday, emphasizing his role as the "light of the world."
The congregation's devotion to the Torah and its teachings resonates deeply with its members. Mark Hladik, once a Catholic, found solace in Beth Elohim's teachings after his search for truth led him away from his original faith. Don McTarnaghan, a former Catholic and aspiring Protestant minister, discovered alignment with Beth Elohim's perspectives through undercover investigation and deep study of the Tanakh.
While Beth Elohim's congregation remains small and its members predominantly older, Davis-Hart remains steadfast in her mission. "I'm not interested in numbers. I'm interested in teaching," she asserts, affirming her commitment to God's continuous blessing.