On a typical Saturday morning, the Beth Elohim congregation in Inverness gathers for a Shabbat service that closely resembles Reform or Conservative Jewish congregations. Both men and women don kippahs, also known as yarmulkes, and drape themselves with tallits, shawl-like garments adorned with fringed knots along the edges.

However, Beth Elohim sets itself apart from these traditional denominations. The congregation identifies as Messianic Judaism, a belief system that incorporates elements of both Jewish and Christian faiths. This unique stance places them at odds with mainstream Judaism, where proclaiming Yahshua (Hebrew for Jesus) as the messiah is often seen as heretical or apostate.

