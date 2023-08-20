Each year, a substantial sum of unclaimed property is held by the Citrus County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller’s office, awaiting rightful claimants. As diligent efforts to reunite the funds with their owners come to a close, these unclaimed funds remain ready for recovery.
Clerk Angela Vick emphasizes the importance for Citrus County residents and businesses to periodically check the official website, www.citrusclerk.org, for any funds owed to them. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to explore the State of Florida’s unclaimed property website at www.fltreasurehunt.gov.
Under the regulations outlined in the Florida Statutes, the Clerk’s office abides by specific procedures concerning unclaimed property. Florida Statute 116.21 stipulates that unclaimed court-related funds held by the Clerk must be deposited into the Fine and Forfeiture fund, as established by Florida Statute 142.01.
Annually, during the month of July, the Clerk’s office publishes a comprehensive list on their website, featuring individuals and businesses eligible to claim unclaimed money. Individuals with a legitimate stake in these funds are required to submit an Unclaimed Money Collection Affidavit to the office by the 1st of September. To access the form and the unclaimed money listing, interested parties can navigate to the Financial Services section on the official website, www.citrusclerk.org. For additional information, inquiries can be directed to 352-341-6424, selecting option 2.