unclaimed money

Each year, a substantial sum of unclaimed property is held by the Citrus County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller’s office, awaiting rightful claimants. As diligent efforts to reunite the funds with their owners come to a close, these unclaimed funds remain ready for recovery.

Clerk Angela Vick emphasizes the importance for Citrus County residents and businesses to periodically check the official website, www.citrusclerk.org, for any funds owed to them. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to explore the State of Florida’s unclaimed property website at www.fltreasurehunt.gov.

