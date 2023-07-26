CC Wilbur B Scott mug

Wilbur B. Scott

I have told this story before about a little girl whose name is Amanda, but I cannot help but feel that it is of such value that it needs to be repeated from time to time.

While visiting family and friends in Northern Illinois several years ago, I became aware of a boating tragedy on an area lake. Nine-year-old Amanda M. Backes of Machesney Park, Illinois, was struck and killed by a personal watercraft while she was being towed behind the family boat.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

CC Jet ski water safety

Our waterways are becoming more crowded each day as the ownership of boats and other watercraft is on the increase throughout our nation. Many of these vessels are equipped with high-performance engines that generate extreme speeds.