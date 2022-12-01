The latest casualty of the U.S. 41 road-widening project is the long-standing Florida Motel.

Next on the chopping block will be the KFC just down the road.

U.S. 41 road-widening project

The Florida Motel has been a long-time fixture in Inverness. It is being demolished to make way for a U.S. 41 road-widening project.
Roundabout

Construction on U.S. 98 in Hernando County on a new roundabout continues Thursday, Dec. 1, as traffic approaches from the westbound direction.

