The latest casualty of the U.S. 41 road-widening project is the long-standing Florida Motel.
Next on the chopping block will be the KFC just down the road.
Drivers have waited years for the widening of this much-traveled stretch of highway. But to make it happen, several structures have been or will soon be razed to make way for the new pavement.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will widen a 1-mile stretch of U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee State Trail bridge from two lanes to a four-lane divided road with bike lanes and sidewalks.
FDOT spokeswoman Kris Carson told the Chronicle this week that construction is anticipated to start in 2023.
New traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of U.S. 41 and State Road 44, U.S. 41 and Montgomery Avenue, and U.S. 41 and the Inverness Regional Shopping Center.
The design for the $500,000 project has been completed. Right of way acquisition was expected to cost $19 million.
Meanwhile, work on road widening from Middle School Road to Live Oak Lane is slated to begin in fall 2025. The final segment — from Live Oak Lane to Arlington — has yet to fully acquire all of the necessary rights of way to widen the thoroughfare.
To keep up with the project, visit https://tinyurl.com/r7xz4pys.
U.S. 19
All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023.
“For now, there are just periodic daytime or nighttime closures as needed (but) not around the clock,” Carson said.
There are three ongoing separate projects along U.S. 19:
• Resurfacing, trail, and sidewalk project from the Hernando County line to West Green Acres Street.
This project will repave U.S. 19/U.S. 98 (Suncoast Blvd.) between the Hernando County line and West Green Acres Street in Citrus County — about 6.8 miles. A northbound right-turn lane will be added at Cardinal Street and left-turn lanes will be constructed at various median openings within the project limits.
A new 10-foot-wide multi-use trail is being built on the east side of U.S. 19 and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk is being constructed on the west side of the highway.
• Widening from West Green Acres Street to South Jump Court.
U.S. 19 is being widened 2.1 miles along that stretch. It’s expanding from four lanes to six and will have bike lanes, paved shoulders and a sidewalk.
The $20.1 million project started in January 2021 and is expected to finish in spring 2023.
• Widening from Jump Court to Fort Island Trail.
That stretch is being widened 4.7 miles from four lanes to six lanes. A shared-use path, sidewalks, and stormwater ponds will be built with the road widening.
The $51.9 million project started in November 2018 and is expected to finish in late 2023
Roundabout at U.S. 98 and County Road 491
The controversial $3.5 million roundabout going up at U.S. 98 and County Road 491 is scheduled to finish in the spring of 2023.
Carson said a new construction phase is expected sometime in December and traffic will be shifted to a portion of the roundabout.
The Chronicle checked out the site on Wednesday and found work well along. County Road 491 (Citrus Way) remains closed on the south side of the U.S. 98 intersection. That segment is slated to reopen in December.
DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store remains open on the northeast corner, despite work in the parking lot.
Even though the intersection is in Hernando County, it is only 3.4 miles south of the Citrus County line so there are plenty of locals who frequent it.
About 5,500 vehicles a day travel through that intersection and almost 17 percent are trucks. A truck apron will be built to accommodate the larger ones. The FDOT will erect signs and set up rumble strips to warn drivers that the roundabout is just ahead.
That intersection has proven deadly over the years, with several fatalities. Opponents of the roundabout wanted a full-time traffic signal but FDOT said a roundabout would be safer.
For updates, visit https://tinyurl.com/3593tprh.