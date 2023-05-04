Last year, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced a one-mile, four-lane widening from U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee Trail bridge.
It was a road project that had been discussed for some 30 years.
The project is in the design phase, which is expected to cost $1.8 million. Right-of-way acquisition is at $5.1 million. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.
The Hernando/Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) board, at its last meeting, announced an additional $2.32 million will be allocated toward the widening project from south of the bridge to north of North Sportsman Point.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said it probably won't speed up the project but it helps to keep moving it forward and pay for any extra costs.
Kinnard gave props to MPO Executive Director Robert Esposito.
Thanks to his connections with FDOT, he was able to get the agency to take the money from its work program — which wasn’t earmarked for anything - and move it to the U.S. 41 project, Kinnard said.
When finished, that stretch will be reconstructed and widened from the current two lanes to four.
The project will include bike lanes, sidewalks, new bridges over the Withlacoochee Trail, a pedestrian crossing and new pond sites.
“It’s great news,” Kinnard said. “We have a terrific MPO board and an excellent director. We work together very well with the commissioners from Hernando County and there’s been (good things) happening.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
