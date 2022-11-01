All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023.
The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
U.S. 19 resurfacing, trail, and sidewalk project from the Hernando County line to West Green Acres Street
This project will repave U.S. 19/U.S. 98 (Suncoast Blvd.) between the Hernando County line and West Green Acres Street in Citrus County — about 6.8 miles. A northbound right turn lane will be added at Cardinal Street and left turn lanes will be constructed at various median openings within the project limits.
A new 10-foot wide multi-use trail is being built on the east side of U.S. 19 and a 5-foot wide sidewalk is being constructed on the west side of the highway.
The $20.1-million project started in January 2021 and is expected to finish in spring 2023.
• Watson Civil, the contractor, has completed about 95% of the storm drainage and roughly 85% of concrete sidewalk has been installed along the west side of the corridor.
Over the last few months, the contractor has been handling sinkhole/void repairs in several areas. Including grouting five holes.
• Over the next few months, “we anticipate seeing an increase in production largely due to the asphalt milling and resurfacing scheduled to start in mid-November,” FDOT spokeswoman Kris Carson said.
Carson said FDOT is “anticipating having the shared-use path along the east side of the corridor completed in early 2023.”
• Change orders since replacement contractors began work include three work orders: Uninterruptible Power Supply Controllers, $15,817.62; Additional Clearing and Grubbing, $18,150. additional maintenance of traffic signs, $810.
Eight work orders are in process for depression/sinkhole repairs. No confirmed amounts yet.
• For more details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yfdn5zmm.
U.S. 19 Widening from West Green Acres Street to South Jump Court
U.S. 19 is being widened 2.1 miles along that stretch. It’s expanding from four lanes to a six and will have bike lanes, paved shoulders and a sidewalk.
The $32.7-million project started in November 2016 and is expected to finish in spring 2023.
• Over the last three months, crews worked on the various ponds along that stretch.
• Coming up, a clay liner will be installed at pond 4; continued day and night lane closures for asphalt and drainage pipe repairs.
• No change orders since contractor began work.
• For more details, visit https://tinyurl.com/3wuccs7f.
Jump Court to Fort Island Trail
That stretch is being widened 4.7 miles from four lanes to six lanes. A shared-use path, sidewalks, and stormwater ponds will be built with the road widening.
The $51.9-million project started in November 2018 and expected to finish in late 2023
• U.S. 19 widening from South Jump Court to West Fort Island Trail.
• Projected completion: Late 2023.
• Work activities the past three months include earthwork, storm drainage construction, installation of concrete curb & gutter and concrete driveways, signalization, paving, and sodding.
• The above work will continue for the next three months. Northbound traffic will shift from the new roadway from West Dixieland Street to West Fort Island Trail. Day and night lane closures will continue.
• Four change orders since the replacement contractor began work, all totaling $206,802.61 for void repairs.
• For more details, visit https://tinyurl.com/4mzxnh7p.