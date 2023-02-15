Construction materials are stacked along U.S. 19 in Crystal River Monday morning, Feb. 13, as traffic flows along the busy highway. A road-widening project has been ongoing for years between Homosassa and Crystal River.
If you’ve been driving north on U.S. 19 these days, you no doubt have noticed the congestion around the Walmart Supercenter in Homosassa as workers continue to work on the long-awaited new right turn lane onto West Cardinal Street.
Normally a busy intersection, it’s bound to get busier with the Suncoast Parkway interchange three miles to the east.
The Cardinal intersection is part of the overall 6.8-mile construction project that will repave U.S. 19 from the Hernando County line to Green Acres Street.
There are three separate projects along U.S. 19, all in various stages of completion. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) provided the Chronicle with this update:
U.S. 19 resurfacing, trail and sidewalk project from the Hernando County line to Green Acres Street
• Projected completion: Late Spring 2023
• History: Project started in January 2021
• Work activities the past three months: The contractor has been wrapping up the storm drainage work and is 99% complete.
Ninety percent of the concrete sidewalk is finished along the west side of U.S. 19. New street lighting was installed at West Cypress Boulevard. All the areas where shallow spot restorations were needed due to the sinkhole/void areas have been completed. Sodding is taking place now.
• Work activities expected in the next three months: “We anticipate the drainage to be completed. We also expect all the sidewalk to be tied in and completed,” FDOT spokeswoman Kris Carson said.
U.S. 19 widening from Green Acres Street to Jump Court
• Projected completion: Spring 2023
• History: Work on widening this 2.1-mile stretch began in November 2016 and experienced numerous work stoppages over the years. It came to a complete halt in July 2021 when the original project contractor (D.A.B. Constructors) filed for bankruptcy.
Palm Harbor-based Nelson Construction picked up the contract and resumed work Jan. 3, 2022.
• Work activities the past three months: Completed asphalt pavement repairs. Replaced damaged concrete sidewalk and curb. Finished grading the ditches on the east side of U.S. 19, south of West Yulee Drive.
• Work activities expected in the next three months: The relocation of the signal pole at Grover Cleveland Boulevard will be completed. That will necessitate a detour for one night. Drivers can expect continued day and night lane closures.
U.S. 19 widening from Jump Court to Fort Island Trail
• Projected completion: Late 2023
• History: Widening of the 4.7 miles from Jump Court to Fort Island Trail began in November 2018.
• Work activities the past three months: Earthwork, storm drainage construction, installation of concrete curb and gutter and concrete driveways, signalization, and sodding.
Paving also continued from north of West Ozello Trail to West Fort Island Trail on a new northbound roadway.
Work was done near the West Venable Street intersection, which required nightly lane closures.
There was a lane traffic shift from West Dixieland Street to Fort Island Trail, which allowed the contractor to clear the existing road, begin the median widening, and start work from Dixieland to north of Ozello Trail.
• Work activities expected in the next three months: Earthwork, storm drainage, utilities, void repairs, concrete curb and gutter, concrete driveways, traffic signal work, paving, and sodding will all continue. Day and night lane closures will pop up as needed.