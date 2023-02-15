If you’ve been driving north on U.S. 19 these days, you no doubt have noticed the congestion around the Walmart Supercenter in Homosassa as workers continue to work on the long-awaited new right turn lane onto West Cardinal Street.

U.S. 19 road widening

Construction materials are stacked along U.S. 19 in Crystal River Monday morning, Feb. 13, as traffic flows along the busy highway. A road-widening project has been ongoing for years between Homosassa and Crystal River.

Normally a busy intersection, it’s bound to get busier with the Suncoast Parkway interchange three miles to the east.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

U.S. 19 road widening

Traffic moves slowly along U.S. 19 in Crystal River as construction continues along the busy highway.
U.S. 19 road widening

Heavy equipment is used Monday morning, Feb. 13, to work on the U.S. 19 road-widening project between Crystal River and Homosassa.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags