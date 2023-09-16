The good news: Two of the three widening and improvement projects along U.S. 19 have been completed.
Resurfacing from the Hernando County line to Green Acres Street in Homosassa finished up Aug. 28, 2023. The widening from Green Acres Street to Jump Court wrapped up June 30.
The not-so-good news: Drivers still have another nine months or so to endure the cones and construction trucks as the widening of U.S. 19 from four to six lanes between Jump Court and Fort Island Trail continues.
The $53 million widening project on that 4.7-mile stretch began in November 2018.
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) spokeswoman Kris Carson said progress on that third road project was affected by the appearance of subsurface voids (not necessarily sinkholes).
The contractor must repair these voids before building a new roadway base. To date, 42 voids have been repaired by filling with grout.
“Much of the remaining construction is in the northern portion of the project area,” Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) spokeswoman Kris Carson said.
The next traffic shift is expected within two months and will place southbound traffic on the outside two lanes of the new roadway from West Fort Island Trail to just north of Ozello Trail, she said.
That shift “will greatly improve traffic flow,” Carson said.
Following that, the contractor will remove old and temporary pavement from the northbound corridor between Ozello Trail and Fort Island Trail and complete the median widening.
“All lanes are anticipated to be open in early-to-mid spring and the project completed before summer 2024,” she said.