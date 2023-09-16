Road widening continues

The road surface on U.S. 19 between Homosassa and Crystal River has been slowly improving as construction continues on the busy highway.

The good news: Two of the three widening and improvement projects along U.S. 19 have been completed.

Resurfacing from the Hernando County line to Green Acres Street in Homosassa finished up Aug. 28, 2023. The widening from Green Acres Street to Jump Court wrapped up June 30.

Asphalt work continues along U.S. 19 in Crystal River as part of a road-widening project continues. The long-delayed project stretches between Crystal River and Homosassa.

