Two teenagers were arrested on charges related to an armed home invasion in Crystal River Sunday evening.
Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning a home invasion at an occupied home in Crystal River.
According to deputies, one of the victims said they heard a noise coming from the bedroom. When they went to inspect the noise, they saw two individuals - one armed - in the hallway. The suspects were later identified as Ryan Wainwright and Cameron Ingram.
Deputies say Wainwright demanded the keys to the victims' vehicle while Ingram pointed a gun at another resident who was sleeping. Once Ingram obtained the keys, he gave them to Wainwright, who then exited the residence to start the vehicle. The victim who was awake attempted to leave the residence on two separate occasions but was stopped by Wainwright, who directed that victim to sit on the couch. The suspects also took both victims' phones before fleeing the residence. Once the suspects were gone, both victims went to a neighbor's residence to call 9-1-1.
Shortly after the two suspects departed the residence, deputies were able to quickly locate the vehicle, stopped on the side of the road with the male suspects still inside. When deputies activated their emergency lights, the suspects immediately fled in the stolen vehicle, crossing North Suncoast Boulevard before crashing into the woods.
Both suspects exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot. CCSO's Air Unit was deployed to assist in locating the suspects, who were subsequently spotted in a nearby river. The Air Unit observed both suspects exit the river, remove their clothes, and make another attempt to hide. Additional units responded to the area and converged on both sides of the river, where they located both suspects hiding under a floating dock.
"It is exceedingly disappointing to see two individuals at such a young age committing crimes such as the ones in this case. These two juveniles ran away from their homes, caused us to spend valuable time and resources looking for them, and then turned to unconscionable felony behavior towards innocent citizens," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
All items stolen by the suspects were subsequently recovered. Ryan Wainwright and Cameron Ingram were arrested and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.
17-year-old-Ryan Thomas Wainwright was charged with:
- Home Invasion Robbery (with firearm)
- False Imprisonment
- Grand Theft Auto
- Grand Theft (more than $750 less than $5000)
- Battery on a Person 65 Years of Age or Older
- Resist Law Enforcement Officer without Violence
- Flee and Elude Law Enforcement
16-year-old Cameron David Ingram was charged with:
- Home Invasion Robbery (with firearm)
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Grand Theft Auto
- Grand Theft (more than $750, less than $5000)
- Resist Law Enforcement Officer without Violence
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident