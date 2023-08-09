2308XX-CC-inverness-city-council-city logo

There are two public hearings/workshops, and an ordinance included in the City Manager’s Report, scheduled on the Aug. 15 Inverness City Council regular meeting agenda. In addition, there is one recognition included — a Florida League of Cities Service Award that will be presented to Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer.

Resolution2023-14 FY 2022-23

