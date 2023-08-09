There are two public hearings/workshops, and an ordinance included in the City Manager’s Report, scheduled on the Aug. 15 Inverness City Council regular meeting agenda. In addition, there is one recognition included — a Florida League of Cities Service Award that will be presented to Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer.
Resolution2023-14 FY 2022-23
As stated in the Agenda Memorandum, Resolution 2023-14 FY 2022-23 Budget Amendment will be “ … to correct and adjust various departmental contracts, operational expenditures and capital projects.” The memorandum states the total of all the funds is $8,111,628 and includes the General Fund, Capital Projects and Water/Sewer Projects.
Under General Fund Operations and Maintenance, there are five adjustments on the expense side of the ledger; two reflect decreases and three that show increases. On the revenue side, three categories show increases, while only one shows a decrease.
Thirteen adjustments mark Capital Projects – CIP (Capital Improvement Plans) expense accounts. Six are increases and seven are decreases. There is only one adjustment to be made in revenues, which is an increase of the transfer from General Fund – Satellite Parks.
Where it involves the Water/Sewer Projects, again the major adjustments are on the expense ledger, with 12 items, of which seven reflect increases and five decreases. Revenue accounts total only two, and each show an increase.
Resolution 2023-13
The City of Inverness was awarded a grant for the extension of sewer services along the westbound side of State Road 44, which was funded in part by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s “FDEP Springs Restoration Fund.” The amount, with amendments, totaled $2,288,400, along with an estimated cost of construction of $3,973,544; however, thanks to the competitive bid process, it was able to secure a reduction in total costs, thus coming in at $5,134,365, which also included applied construction administrative costs.
On June 20, City Council members adopted Resolution 2023-10, but issues arose regarding inaccurate mailing addresses. Choosing to err on the side of caution, this resolution will do the following:
• Describe the nature, scope and public purpose of the project and assessment program
• Provide a “Total Net Project Allocable to Assessments of $595,392 that will be made final at the conclusion of all construction and payments of all invoices by the city
• Identifies the lands to be assessed and benefited by the project
• Puts forth that the method of assessment will be equally and fully charged to all buildable lots in the subject area as identified. Non-buildable lots will not be chargeable
• Puts forth the method and term of payment may be in lump sum or made by equal installments covering 60 months with an interest rate not to exceed 3 percent per annum, based upon assessment cost with applied one time 2 percent administrative fee. No interest calculation will be imposed when the assessment is paid in full within 30 days after passage of the final Resolution by Council.
A total of 112 block/lots are within the area of the construction. Of those, seven properties are non-buildable lots, with another two categorized as non-applicable. The assessments on buildable lots range from a low of $1775.60 and as high as $19,451.31. The majority of assessments are in four price averages of 1775.60; $2132.48; $3278.38; and $6438.77. Several buildable lots are assessed at $8,847.14. In addition to the high of $19,451.31, one lot is assessed at $12,9697.54, and another at $14,064.40.
Ordinance(s) 2023-804/805/806
This will be the first reading of a proposal to annex 4120 E. Dawson Drive into Inverness incorporated city limits, a request being made by the owner(s) of the property.
It is a 0.20-acre parcel adjacent to the norther edge of the city. The same owners also own the property at 2176 Eisenhower St., which borders upon the Dawson Drive property, and is inside the city.
If annexation is approved, City of Inverness staff recommends changes to land use and zoning designations to be Low Density “LD” (city) for future land use, and for zoning, to be Residential “LD.R1” (city)
